Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 14, Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Guwahati Avengers and Patna Warriors are set to face each other in Match No. 14 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, March 28. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Avengers started their campaign with two defeats in a row and looked out of sorts to say the least. But having won two back-to-back games, they have found their way back into the tournament.

The Avengers will go into the game after beating Nagpur Ninjas by eight wickets on Monday. After being asked to chase down 124, they went past the finish line with 13 balls to spare.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points from four games. They started their campaign with a victory over Nagpur Ninjas before crashing to three defeats on the trot.

They will go into their next match after losing to the Chandigarh Champs by 91 runs on Monday. After being asked to chase down 230, the Warriors were bowled out for 138 in 18.5 overs.

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors Match Details:

Match: Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors, Match 14, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, Tuesday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ghaziabad has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors Probable XIs

Guwahati Avengers

Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, C Ghadi, Peter Trego, Yusuf Pathan, S Nagar, P Tagade, Monty Panesar, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, V Khanna

Patna Warriors

Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, D Govind, O Boken, Rikki Clarke, K Khan, Farvez Maharoof, Pragyan Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Praveen, R Anant

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors Match Prediction

The Avengers and the Warriors have experienced contrasting fortunes of late. While the Avengers have won two matches in a row, the Warriors are on a three-match losing streak.

Prediction: Guwahati Avengers to win the match.

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

