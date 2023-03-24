Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 5, Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nagpur Ninjas and Patna Warriors are set to face each other in Match No. 5 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Friday, March 24. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Ninjas, led by Harbhajan Singh, haven’t made the best of starts to the tournament. They are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -3.000. The Ninjas lost to the Vizag Titans by one run on Thursday, March 23.

After opting to bat first, the Titans put up a challenging target of 190 for their opponents to chase down. Richard Levi scored 94 runs off 44 balls with seven fours and eight sixes, but couldn’t save his team from a defeat.

The Warriors have a strong squad at their disposal. Manvinder Bisla and Robin Uthappa should open the batting. Uthappa is fresh from playing some decent knocks for the India Maharajas in the LLC in Doha and is in good form.

Rikki Clarke brings in a lot of experience after plying his trade on the English domestic circuit for several years. Chris Mpofu, Farvez Maharaoof and Pragyan Ojha form a potent bowling attack for the Warriors.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors Match Details:

Match: Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors, Match 5, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, Friday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad has been an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors Weather Forecast

There will be around a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors Probable XIs

Nagpur Ninjas

Richard Levi, Virender Singh, Satnam Singh, Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Kuldeep Hooda, Reetinder Sodhi, Prince, Vishwajeet Solanki, Parwinder Awana, Harbhajan Singh (C), Dilhara Fernando

Patna Warriors

Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, D Govind, O Boken, Rikki Clarke, K Khan, Farvez Maharoof, Pragyan Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Praveen, R Anant

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors are a well-balanced team with most of their bases covered. The Ninjas will find it tough to beat the Warriors, who will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Patna Warriors to win the match.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

