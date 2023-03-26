Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 9, Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Guwahati Avengers and Vizag Titans will face each other in the ninth game of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy on Sunday (March 26) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Avengers are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -2.807. They're coming off a loss to Indore Knights by seven wickets on March 25. After being put in to bat first, the Avengers put up a decent score of 189-8 in 20 overs, gut the Knights chased that down with seven delivieries to spare. The Avengers had also lost to Chandigarh in their opening game.

Meanwhile, the Titans, led by Virender Sehwag, are second in the points table with four points and a net run rate of 1.975. They're coming off a 78-run win over Patna Warriors on Saturday (March 25).

After being asked to bat first, the Titans racked up a colossal score of 209-6 The Warriors huffed and puffed in their chase and were eventually bowled out for 131 in 17.5 overs.

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans Match Details

Match: Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans, Match 9, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, Sunday; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad has been an excellent one for batters. The team winning the toss should field first.

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans Probable XIs

Guwahati Avengers

Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, C Ghadi, Peter Trego, Yusuf Pathan, S Nagar, P Tagade, Monty Panesar, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, V Khanna

Vizag Titans

Virender Sehwag (C), Nick Compton, M Singh, A Thakur, Stuart Binny, Thisara Perera, A Nuniwal, S Kumar, Isuru Udana, Ali Murtuza, Ishan Malhotra

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans Match Prediction

The Avengers and Titans have had contrasting campaigns. The Titans should win comfortably.

Prediction: Vizag Titans to win.

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Upul Tharanga to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes