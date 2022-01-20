Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of Legends League Cricket 2022 is all set to start on 20th January 2022 in Oman.

The T20 tournament will feature legends of the game who will once again take the field to showcase their skills.

Three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants - will fight against each other to win the prestigious Legends League Cricket title. India Maharajas will be captained by fearless former opener Virender Sehwag. The team will consist of legendary Indian players. The Asia Lions, meanwhile, will be led by former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq and will feature veteran players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Lastly, two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy will be in charge of the World Giants team.

The tournament will be contested over 10 days in a double round robin style format, with the top two teams progressing to the final. All matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule & match timings

Thursday, January 20, 2022

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

Friday, January 21, 2022

World Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

Saturday, January 22, 2022

World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

Sunday, January 24, 2022

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

Monday, January 26, 2022

India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

Tuesday, January 27, 2022

Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

Wednesday, January 29, 2022

Final, 8 PM IST

Legends League Cricket 2022: Live stream details

Legends League Cricket 2022 will be streamed live in India on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, and Jio Tv.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Squads

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag(C), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha(WK), Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal(WK), Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq(C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants

Daren Sammy(C), Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin(WK), Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor

Edited by Samya Majumdar