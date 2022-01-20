Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of Legends League Cricket 2022 is all set to start on 20th January 2022 in Oman.
The T20 tournament will feature legends of the game who will once again take the field to showcase their skills.
Three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants - will fight against each other to win the prestigious Legends League Cricket title. India Maharajas will be captained by fearless former opener Virender Sehwag. The team will consist of legendary Indian players. The Asia Lions, meanwhile, will be led by former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq and will feature veteran players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Lastly, two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy will be in charge of the World Giants team.
The tournament will be contested over 10 days in a double round robin style format, with the top two teams progressing to the final. All matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.
Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule & match timings
Thursday, January 20, 2022
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST
Friday, January 21, 2022
World Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST
Saturday, January 22, 2022
World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST
Sunday, January 24, 2022
Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST
Monday, January 26, 2022
India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST
Tuesday, January 27, 2022
Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST
Wednesday, January 29, 2022
Final, 8 PM IST
Legends League Cricket 2022: Live stream details
Legends League Cricket 2022 will be streamed live in India on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, and Jio Tv.
Legends League Cricket 2022: Squads
India Maharajas
Virender Sehwag(C), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha(WK), Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari
Asia Lions
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal(WK), Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq(C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan
World Giants
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Daren Sammy(C), Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin(WK), Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor