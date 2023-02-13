"Loved experiencing"- Yuzvendra Chahal after attending the Formula E race in Hyderabad

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he was thrilled to attend the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the first time. It was also the first-ever Formula E race to be hosted in India. The event took place on a street track around Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 11.

Several celebrities and cricketers graced the event with their presence and enjoyed the race from the stands. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also attended along with his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

He shared a couple of pictures from the occasion, where he also posed with fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar. Chahal posted the following on Instagram and captioned it:

"Loved experiencing my first @FIAFormulaE race in Hyderabad! 🔥 #ABBFormulaE #Ad"

The last time we saw Chahal in action on the cricket ground was during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand last month. He played only the second match, where he bowled two overs and picked up one wicket after conceding only four runs.

"It is definitely on"- Mohammad Kaif feels India will re-unite Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in T20I playing XI in the near future

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently opined that the Team India think-tank might contemplate bringing back the spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together in the T20I format.

He explained that the presence of a dependable all-rounder like Washington Sundar would motivate them to go in that direction of re-uniting 'Kulcha'. During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Kaif said:

"It is definitely on because they are quality bowlers. Kuldeep and Chahal bring with them a lot of experience. The guy who comes to bat at No. 7 is an all-rounder."

He added:

"With Washington Sundar being there, you can play around because you have got a batter at No. 7. You need batting till No. 7 only in T20 cricket because the No. 8 does not get to bat. So you have a solid batter at No. 7."

Do you agree with Kaif's opinion? Sound off in the comments section.

