LQ vs QG Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match

Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will host Quetta Gladiators (QG) at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight in PSL 2023. The two teams clashed earlier this season, where the Qalandars recorded a convincing win.

The National Stadium in Karachi played host to the first meeting between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League season. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi led the Qalandars from the front by scalping three wickets. His three-wicket haul helped the defending champions beat the Gladiators by 63 runs.

Ahead of the reverse fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

LQ vs QG head-to-head record in PSL

Lahore Qalandars have a slender lead of 8-7 in their head-to-head record against the Quetta Gladiators. The two teams recorded seven wins each prior to PSL 2023, but Lahore gained the lead with a victory in Karachi a few days ago.

LQ vs QG head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023

Lahore will host tonight's clash between the Qalandars and the Gladiators. The Qalandars lead the Gladiators by 3-0 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Last 5 LQ vs QG matches

Lahore Qalandars have emerged victorious in three out of their last five battles against Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators. Before their second meeting in the Pakistan Super League 2023, here's a look at their previous five encounters:

LQ (198/6) beat QG (135/8) by 63 runs, Feb 21, 2023. LQ (143/2) beat QG (141/7) by 8 wickets, Feb 13, 2022. QG (207/3) beat LQ (204/5) by 7 wickets, Feb 7, 2022. QG (158/5) beat LQ (140) by 18 runs, Jun 15, 2021. LQ (179/1) beat QG (178/6) by 9 wickets, Feb 22, 2021.

Tonight's match will start at 7:30 pm IST. It will be interesting to see if the Gladiators can avenge their previous loss against the Qalandars.

