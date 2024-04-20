LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants returned to winning ways in IPL 2024 with an eight-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings. Captain KL Rahul led the Super Giants from the front with a match-winning half-century at the top of the order.

Rahul won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first. A half-century from Ravindra Jadeja and a splendid nine-ball 28* from MS Dhoni lifted CSK to 176/6 after they were down to 90/5 at one stage.

Chasing 177, LSG did not lose any wickets until the end of the 15th over. Openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock made short work of the chase with a 134-run opening partnership. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the LSG vs CSK match.

List of all award winners in LSG vs CSK match, IPL 2024

KL Rahul deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his 82-run knock. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper showed enormous intent and maintained a strike rate of 154.72 in his 53-ball knock. He smacked nine fours and three sixes in his innings.

Vice-captain Nicholas Pooran received the Electric Striker of the Match award for a 12-ball 23, which included three fours and a six. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: KL Rahul (82 off 53)

Electric Striker of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (Strike rate of 191.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: KL Rahul (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: KL Rahul (9 fours).

LSG vs CSK scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants opted to field first at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja was surprisingly promoted to number four, and he played the anchor's role well by remaining unbeaten on 57 runs from 40 deliveries. Moeen Ali scored a 20-ball 30, while MS Dhoni chipped in with a vital nine-ball 28*.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for the home side. He returned with figures of 2/16, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and Sameer Rizvi. Interestingly, captain KL Rahul did not complete Pandya's full quota of four overs in this IPL 2024 match.

A target of 177 had never been chased in an IPL match hosted by Lucknow before. However, a 134-run opening stand between Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul made the run chase quite simple for the home team. CSK dismissed both of them, but Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis completed the formalities with six balls to spare.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match

It was a rare high-scoring match in Lucknow last night. Here are some of the top stats emerging from this IPL 2024 contest:

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off the highest successful run-chase in IPL games played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock had a 134-run opening stand. It is a new record for the highest partnership across any wicket in IPL matches at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. KL Rahul won his 3rd IPL Man of the Match award against CSK. Only Kieron Pollard (4) has won more.

