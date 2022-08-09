Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Gulbarga Mystics will take on the Shivamogga Strikers in the fifth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, August 09, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

Gulbarga Mystics lost their opening game of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 against Bengaluru Blasters. They are now placed fifth in the points table. Bengaluru set them a stiff target of 190. Gulbarga were bowled out for just 135, falling short by 54 runs in the end.

Shivamogga Strikers, on the other hand, also faced defeat in their first match against Mysuru Warriors. Chasing 173 for victory, they were bundled out for a paltry 91, losing by a massive margin of 69 runs. Shivamogga are at the very bottom of the table.

Both teams will eye their first win of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 in this match, making it an exciting clash.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers Match Details:

Match: Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers, Match 5, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 9 2022, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to be good for batting. Batters need to spend some time in the middle and can play their shots later on. Pacers will benefit off the surface early on. The average first innings score so far at this venue is 178.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers Weather Forecast

It is expected to rain throughout the course of the game, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will vary around the 28-degree Celsius-mark.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers: Probable XIs

Gulbarga Mystics

Probable XI

Karthik CA, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), KL Shrijith, Bangalore Mohith, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Shivamogga Strikers

Probable XI

Rohan Kadam, Stallin Hoover, Siddarth, Smaran R, Vinay Sagar (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Avinash D, MB Darshan, Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, Utham Aiyappa.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers: Match Prediction

Both teams come into this match having lost their respective opening games. Shivamogga Strikers could not bowl well enough to contain the opposition batters, following which their own batting collapsed. The balance of the team does not seem to appear to be strong enough at the moment. They will have to pull themselves up in this match.

Gulbarga Mystics have a better batting line-up compared to their opponents and will rely on skipper Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal to come good in the game. They will also have to put the loss in the previous match behind them quickly.

It is expected to be a close contest with Gulbarga having a slight edge over Shivamogga.

Prediction: Gulbarga Mystics to win this match.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers: telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

