Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA: Full squads, list of players picked in draft, start date and time of tournament

A total of 108 players were drafted during the Maharaja T20 Trophy player draft on July 30th at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The six teams that will play in the tournament are Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Mangalore United, Gulbarga Mystics and Kalyani Bangalore Blasters.

Category A consisted of IPL & Indian international players. All 14 players from the category were picked by teams for the upcoming edition of the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA: Full squads & list of players picked in the draft

The six teams picked up 18 players each in the Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA player draft. Here are the full squads of all six teams along with the list of players picked in the draft.

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, J Suchith, Aniruddha Joshi, Pradeep T, Melu Kranthi Kumar, Chethan LR, Aneesh KV, Kumar LR, Rakshith Shivakumar, Rishi Bopanna, Santokh Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Gurbag Sariya, Lochan Gowda, Ronit More, Sean Ishan Joseph, Kush Marathe, Tanay Walmik.

Gulbarga Mystics

Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Kruthik Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Kushaal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, KL Shrijith, Ritesh Bhatkal,Mohit BA, Rohan Patil, Dhanush Gowda, Mohd. Aqib Jawad, Vidwath Kaverappa, Yeshwanth Acharya, Aaron Christie, Sreesha Achar.

Hubli Tigers

Abhimanyu Mithun, Luvnith Sisodia, V Koushik, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Anand Doddamani, Shivakumar BU, Tushar Singh, Akshan Rao, Zahoor Farooqui, Rohan Naveen, Saurav Srivastav, Sagar Solanki, Gautam Sagar, Roshan A, Rahul Singh Rawat, Shishir Bhavane, Sharan Gowda.

Mangalore United

Abhinav Manohar, R Samarth, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Amit Verma, M Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri, Rohit Kumar AC, Macneil Noronha, HS Sharath, Shashikumar K, Nikin Jose, Raghuveer, Amogh S, Chinmay NA, Aditya Somanna, Yashwardhan, Dheeraj Gowda.

Mysore Warriors

Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Vidhyadar Patil, Nihal Ullal, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Chiranjeevi GS, Naga Bharath, Bharat Duri, Shivaraj, Monish Reddy, Varun Rao, Rahul Prasanna, Nitin Bhille, Aditya Goyal, Abhishek Ahlawat.

Shivamogga Strikers

K Gowtham, KC Cariappa, Rohan Kadam, KV Siddharth, Darshan MB, Stalin Hoover, Avinash D, Smaran RB, R Sharath, Rajvir Wadhwa, Rajendra Danganavar, Uttam Aiyappa, Chaitanya S, Shreyas BM, KS Devaiah, Vinay Sagar, Shreyas SP, Punith S.

Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA: Start date & time

The first match of the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy will take place on August 7. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the summit clash of the competition on August 26.

The schedule for the tourmnament will be announced in due course.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far