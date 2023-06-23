Maharashtra Premier League, Match 13, Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The 13th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see the Solapur Royals take on the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be hosting this contest.

Solapur Royals registered their first win of the competition in their last game when they defeated Puneri Bappa in a close-fought contest. They have two points to their name in four games and are placed fifth in the points table.

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting Puneri Bappa to 140/8, with Sunil Yadav finishing with figures of 3/32 in his four overs. Swapnil Fulpagar played a good knock of 68 off 52 balls which helped them ace the chase with three wickets in hand. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings have played four games so far and yet to win a single game. They lost to Kolhapur Tuskers in their last game and as a result, got knocked out of the competition. They were completely outplayed the other day.

After being asked to bat first, the Kings’ batters faltered as they failed to play their full quota of 20 overs and got bundled out on 101. The bowlers only managed to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total. The Kings will hope that they fire in unison to grab their first win of the tournament.

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Details:

Match: Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 13, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 23rd 2023, Friday, 8 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is favoring spin as the tournament has progressed. The pacers may get some initial movement off the surface but the spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune on Friday is expected to hover between 24 to 32 degrees.

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Probable XIs

Solapur Royals

Probable XI

Avdhoot Dandekar, Yash Nahar, Rushabh Rathod, Vishant More (c & wk), Swapnil Fulpagar, Sunil Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Mehul Patel, Omkar Rajput, Prathamesh Gawade, Pranay Singh

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Probable XI

Saurabh Nawale (wk), Om Bhosale, Murtaza Trunkwala, Harshal Kate, Onkar Khatpe, Ranjeet Nikam, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargerkar (c), Anand Thenge, Hitesh Walunj, Rameshwar Daud

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Prediction

The Royals registered their first win of Maharashtra Premier League 2022 in their last game and will be high in confidence. They will look to repeat their performance on Friday against the bruised Kings.

Solapur Royals look strong as compared to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Solapur Royals to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Vicky Ostwal to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes