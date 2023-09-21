Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2023, Malaysia vs Hong Kong, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

In the fourth game of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I series, Hong Kong take on Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Malaysia opened their campaign with a massive 102-run win over Hong Kong. Batting first, they set a formidable target of 181. Syed Aziz led the charge with a brisk 65 off 34. Virandeep Singh followed with a solid 47 off 33.

In their chase, Malaysia bowled out Hong Kong for a mere 79. Virandeep Singh was also a star, taking four wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.5.

Hong Kong’s performances have been disappointing so far, with consecutive defeats to Malaysia and Papua New Guinea.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Hong Kong, Match 4

Date & Time: September 22, 2023; 08:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

It's a flat pitch, conducive for batters due to its even bounce and good pace. The dry climate can lead to pitch deterioration, bringing spinners into play.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Guinea Weather Forecast

Thundershowers are expected, with a temperature of 85°F (approximately 29°C). There's a 70% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is high at 79%. There should be a moderate breeze with wind speeds of 7 mph.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia

No major injury concern

Malaysia Probable Playing XI

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Muhammad Amir Azim, Conor Smith, Khizar Hayat, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Vijay Unni.

Hong Kong

No major injury concern

Hong Kong Probable Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Nasrulla Rana, Babar Hayat, Shiv Mathur, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Muhammad Khan (wk), Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Niaz Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Malaysia are the clear favourites after they outperformed Hong Kong in their opener. Malaysia, despite a recent rain-affected loss to Papua New Guinea, are in better form and shape than Hong Kong and should prevail.

Prediction: Malaysia to win

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode