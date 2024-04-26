Malaysian Super Women T20 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Malaysian Super Women T20 League 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Malaysian Cricket Association. This is the second edition of the tournament and is scheduled to start on Saturday, April 27.

Five teams will compete in the tournament this season. Each team will face the other four teams once in the league stage. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 5. A total of 14 matches will be played this season at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The five teams are: Western Wonder, Central Super Girls, Eastern Lioness, Southern Jaguars, and Northern Queens.

The first edition of the tournament took place from December 2019 to January 2020. Four out of the current five teams participated in the first editiona, and Western Wonder will make their debut in this edition of the tournament. Northern Queens defeated Eastern Lioness by six wickets in the final after chasing down the target of 136 runs.

The first edition of the tournament saw the participation of players from six countries apart from Malaysia. This year, the number has been increased to nine. A total of 25 players from Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Australia, Indonesia, Oman, Singapore, and Bhutan will take part in the tournament.

Malaysian Super Women T20 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 27

Match 1 - Western Wonder vs Central Super Girls, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Eastern Lioness vs Southern Jaguars, 11:30 AM

Sunday, April 28

Match 3 - Central Super Girls vs Eastern Lioness, 7:00 AM

Match 4 - Northern Queens vs Western Wonder, 11:30 AM

Tuesday, April 30

Match 5 - Southern Jaguars vs Northern Queens, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - Western Wonder vs Eastern Lioness, 11:30 AM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 7 - Western Wonder vs Southern Jaguars, 7:00 AM

Match 8 - Central Super Girls vs Northern Queens, 11:30 AM

Friday, May 3

Match 9 - Eastern Lioness vs Northern Queens, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - Central Super Girls vs Southern Jaguars, 11:30 AM

Saturday, May 4

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 AM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

Sunday, May 5

3/4 Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

Malaysian Super Women T20 League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Malaysian Super Women T20 League 2024: Full Squads

Western Wonder

Elsa Hunter (c), Fiza Javed, Thersiana Weo, Amna Tariq, Nor Sakinah, Nur Aishah, Nur Natasya Nazira, Sita Magar, Suabika Manivannan, Wan Julia (vc & wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Erminun Binti Tulrahim, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nur Isma Dania

Central Super Girls

Frankie Nicklin, Musfirah Nur Ainaa Baiti, Nabilah Zaid, Aimuni Athirah Armizal, Ainna Hashim (vc), Ainur Amelina, Alia Hisham, Kary Chan (c), Puja Mahato, Siti Alyaziz, Aina Najwa (wk), Shafina Mahesh, Irdina Beh Nabil, Sunisa Bongkodpongumpai

Eastern Lioness

Fatin Faqihah Adani, Mas Elysa (c), Nazatul Binti, Zeefa Jilani, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Hashilah Makhtar, Rubina Chhetry, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Nur Iman Yazid (wk), Karma Dema, Nur Arianna Natsya (vc), Nur Izzatul Syafiqa

Southern Jaguars

Mia Arda, Nur Liyana Ismail, Nuranis Syahira Binti Abdullah, Gk Diviya (vc), Marina Lamplough, Nor Fatahya Yasalmah, Siti Binti Mohaily, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Nur Aliya Hairun (wk), Kabita Kunwar, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nur Fietratul, Nurathika Husna Binti Mohd Hafiz, Sameera Khan

Northern Queens

Intan Jamahidaya, Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Yusrina Yaakob, Indu Barma (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail (vc), Nuriman Halid, Neserle Yean Alik (wk), Aisha Eleesa, Anju Gurung, Ashmina Karmacharya, Nattharika Thokoi, Norshafina Binti Nooh, Putri Ranieya

