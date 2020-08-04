Malaysian T10 Bash 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Competitive cricket finally returns to Malaysia with the Malaysian T10 Bash 2020. The tournament will take place from August 7-9, 2020 at the iconic Kinrara Oval Cricket Ground in Puchong Selangor.

The Malaysian T10 Bash will feature four Malaysian clubs, namely Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors.

The league will feature the elites of Malaysian Cricket. With the likes of experienced Malaysian internationals like Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faisal and Fitri Sham leading their respective sides, the league promises to be an exciting affair for the fans.

Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

August 07, Friday

Central Smashers vs Western Warriors at 02:30 PM

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters at 05:10 PM

August 08, Saturday

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters at 08:30 AM

Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors at 11:10 AM

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers at 02:30 PM

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors at 05:10 PM

August 09, Sunday

Semifinal 1 at 08:30 AM

Semifinal 2 at 11:10 AM

3rd Place Playoff at 02:30 PM

Malaysian T10 Final: August 09, Sunday

Teams: TBD vs TBD at 05:10 PM

Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 live streaming details

The Malaysian T10 Bash will be streamed worldwide on the Malaysia Cricket Facebook Page and the YouTube channel 'Malaysia Cricket Live'. People residing in USA and Canada can stream the games on the Willow TV website and App. Indian cricket fans, meanwhile, can catch the ball-by-ball action on the Fancode App.

Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 Full Squads

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal.

Southern Hitters: Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Western Warriors: Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.