Maldives and Indonesia tour of Thailand 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Maldives and Indonesia will travel to Thailand to play a two-match T20I series against each other. The first match will be played on Monday, January 29, while the second match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, January 30. Both these matches will take place at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok.

Both teams will play in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Challenger Cup 2024 after the completion of this two-match series. Indonesia are placed in Group A along with Bhutan and Saudi Arabia in the Challenger Cup. Maldives are in Group B with Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. The Challenger Cup is a part of the qualification pathway for the Asia Cup 2025.

Maldives are currently ranked in 81st in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings. Indonesia are the 55th-ranked team in the T20I rankings with a rating of 45. They will face off in their first-ever T20I series.

Maldives last played a T20I match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023 and finished in last place as they failed to win a single game out of six. They played against Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in that tournament.

Indonesia last played a T20I match against the Philippines in a six-match series, where the latter won this series by a margin of 4-2.

Maldives and Indonesia tour of Thailand 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, January 29

Match 1: Indonesia vs Maldives - 8:00 AM IST

Tuesday, January 30

Match 2: Indonesia vs Maldives - 8:00 AM IST

Maldives and Indonesia tour of Thailand 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Maldives and Indonesia tour of Thailand 2024 will not be live-streamed or broadcast for fans in India.

Maldives and Indonesia tour of Thailand 2024: Full Squads

Maldives

Adam Khalaf Khaleel, Azyan Farhath, Ismail Nazuwan, Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Irfan, Mohamed Miuvaan, Shaof Hassan, Tharindu Kaushal Rodrigo, Azin Rafeeq, Mohamed Shiyam, Savindra Amaradasa, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed (wk), Mohamed Azzam (wk), Adnan Marikkar, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ismail Ali, Rasheed Rassam

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kadek Gamantika, Padmakar Surve, Dhanesh Shetty, Gede Arta, Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Dharma Kesuma (wk), Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis, Wayan Budiarta

