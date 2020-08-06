Malmo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 5 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2020 has reached the crucial stage of the group phase with the last two semi-finalists set to be identified today from Group B. Malmohus Cricket Club and Karlskrona Cricket Club have already made it through to the semi-finals from Group A.

Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF are primed to reach the knockout stage of the Malmo T10 League 2020 from Group B. Both the teams have 4 points in their kitty, having won their two matches on August 5.

Ariana Cricket Club got the better of Malmo Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening in their two matches yesterday. Ariana AKIF defeated Gothenburg Cricket Club and Malmo Cricket Club for their two wins on the first day of league matches in Group B.

Malmo Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Gothenburg Cricket Club do not have any points as they were on the receiving end in all the matches yesterday.

Although Malmo Cricket Club lost both their matches, they are placed third due to their slightly superior net run rate. Gothenburg Cricket Club have also been removed from the tournament, leaving the other four teams to fight it out for the two semi-final spots from Group B of the Malmo T10 League 2020.

The clash between Malmo Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening is likely to decide the third-placed team in the group unless the latter is able to put it across Ariana AKIF for either of the two teams to have any chance to make it through to the semi-finals.

The winner of the encounter between Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF is more than likely to emerge as the group topper, who would go on to play Karlskrona Cricket Club in the second semi-final of the Malmo T10 League 2020.

The second-placed team in Group B would cross swords with Malmohus Cricket Club, the Group A toppers, in the first semi-final on August 7. The Shield final of the Malmo T10 League 2020 would see Evergreen Cricket Club face the team that finishes third in Group B after today's encounters.

Following are the team standings in the two groups of the Malmo T10 League 2020 after the penultimate day of group stage action -

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Debarchan Dash of Ariana AKIF has emerged as the highest run-getter of the Malmo T10 League 2020 after Day 3 of action. He has smashed 121 runs in just the two matches he has played with his 91-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Dash's runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 288.09 and include 6 fours and 14 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Ahmer Ali of Evergreen Cricket Club occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-scorers. He has amassed 114 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 79 as his highest score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 193.22 and comprise of 6 fours and 8 hits over the ropes.

Sanjeev Sharma of Karlskrona Cricket Club is on the third position in the highest run-scorers' chart of the Malmo T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 109 runs with an unbeaten 35-run knock as his top score. Sharma has an acceptable strike rate of 137.97 and has struck 6 fours and 5 maximums.

With Ariana AKIF scheduled to play two more matches today, Dash would be looking to extend his lead at the top of the run scorer's list of the Malmo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

There has been no change at the top in the highest wicket-takers list of the Malmo T10 League 2020. Asif Kalyal of Evergreen Cricket Club and Sameer Sidhanti of Karlskrona Cricket Club, with 7 wickets each, continue to occupy the top two spots.

Kalyal is placed at the top of the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 6.28. He also has an outstanding economy rate of 6.00 with a best bowling effort of 3/6 and is the only bowler to have taken two 3-wicket hauls in the tournament so far.

Sidhanti, who occupies the second spot, has been slightly on the expensive side with an economy rate of 8.25. He has a spell of 3/5 as his best bowling effort.

Nazar Mohammad of Evergreen Cricket Club is among four bowlers who have taken 6 wickets so far in the Malmo T10 League 2020. He owns the third position on the list due to his superior strike rate of 7.00. Mohammad has an acceptable economy rate of 7.28 with a spell of 4/7 as his best bowling effort.

Ahmed Zadran of Ariana Cricket Club, with 5 wickets in the two matches he has played, is likely to challenge Kalyal and Sidhanti for the top spot in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Malmo T10 League 2020.