Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India A vs India B: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The 2021 edition of the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy commences on November 2, with India A Under-19 taking on India B Under-19 in the opening fixture of the competition.

The Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A in Motera, Ahmedabad, will host the match. Both sides will want to start their season on a positive note.

India A vs India B Match Details

Match: India A Under-19 vs India B Under-19

Date & Time: November 2, 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium (Ground A), Motera, Ahmedabad

India A vs India B Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad will assist batters early during the match. The pacers will come into play during the second half of the match when the pitch slows down. Spinners, on the other hand, will not enjoy bowling on this track.

Winning the toss and batting first will be on the captain's mind.

India A vs India B Weather Report

The weather in Motera will be sunny, with the temperature ranging between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

India A vs India B Probable XI

India A Under-19

Abhishek Porel(wk), Yash Dhull, Ayaz Khan, Neyan Kangayan, Ahaan Poddar, Harsh Desai, Aarya Desai, Garv Sangwan, Anirudh Govind Chouhan, Vipraj Nigam, Harshdeep Singh

India B Under-19

Vijay Yadav(wk), Shoun Roger, Sarvesh Rohilla, R Vimal Khumar, Sahil Raj, Rajangad Bawa, Vijay Vishwanath, Mohit Shibu, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Siddarth Yadav, Abhishek Murugan

India A vs India B Match Prediction

India A will be dependent on their wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel to score runs in bulk for the side. Meanwhile, India B has an in-depth batting lineup with all eyes on Shoun Roger, R Vimal Khumar and Sahil Raj.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the B side boasting a heavy batting lineup, they are expected to start their campaign with a victory.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee