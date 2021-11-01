Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India C vs India D: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The 2021 edition of the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy commences on November 2 with a total of six teams competing in the tournament. The six teams are India A, India B, India C, India D, India E and India F.

This league will provide an opportunity for youngsters to catch the eye of the state team selectors. All the players will look to put in their best efforts and help their side clinch the silverware.

India C will lock horns with India D in the second match of the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021. The Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Motera, Ahmedabad, will host the match.

India C vs India D Match Details

Match: India A Under-19 vs India B Under-19

Date & Time: November 2, 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium (Ground B), Motera, Ahmedabad

India C vs India D Pitch Report

Both captains should look to bat first on winning the toss as the batters have tasted huge success at the venue during the first essay. Speaking of bowlers, the pacers have had a great time at the venue as the match progresses.

With the pitch expected to slow down, both sides will prefer to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. Meanwhile, the spinners will have zero to no assistance from this wicket as there is no spin on offer.

India C vs India D Weather Report

The weather in Motera will be sunny, with the temperature ranging between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

India C vs India D Probable XI

India C

B Sachin, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aryan Dalal, Divij Mehra, Satyam Baaliyan, KS Rathore, P Vignesh, Vijay Kumar, RS Hangargekar, Udit Yadav, Dharmveer Saini.

India D

Shubham Kushwah, Chinmay NA, Harnoor Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Dhanush Gowda R, Ankur, Vasu Vats, Shashank M, SK Rasheed, Varun Nayanar, KS Tambe.

India C vs India D Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and will fancy their chances of starting their campaign with a victory. The toss will play a crucial role in this encounter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The side batting first to win this encounter

Edited by Ritwik Kumar