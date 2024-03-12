MI vs RCB, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Ellyse Perry blew away the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 19th match of WPL 2024 earlier tonight in Delhi. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder scalped six wickets to help her team register a comfortable win and qualify for the playoffs in this year's Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The decision worked in her team's favor as RCB bowled Mumbai Indians out for just 113 runs. In reply, RCB took 15 overs to reach 115/3 and secure a place in the next round.

Now that the battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians has culminated, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and stats from this WPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in MI vs RCB match, WPL 2024

Ellyse Perry unsurprisingly won the Player of the Match award for her all-round brilliance against the Mumbai Indians. She bagged six wickets in her four overs, leading to MI's collapse from 43/0 to 113 all out.

Later in the game, RCB lost three early wickets, but Perry stepped up and scored 40 runs off 38 deliveries to ensure that her team did not suffer a defeat. Here is the complete list of award winners from this game:

Player of the Match: Ellyse Perry (40 off 38 and 6/15)

Electric Striker of the Match: Richa Ghosh (Strike rate of 128.57).

Most Sixes Award: Hayley Matthews (2 sixes).

MI vs RCB 2024 Match Scorecard

Mumbai Indians started well with the bat. Openers Hayley Matthews and Sajeevan Sajana crossed the 25-run mark, but after Sophie Devine broke the partnership, Ellyse Perry's magical spell destroyed MI's batting lineup.

Perry conceded just 15 runs in her four overs and accounted for the wickets of Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, and Natalie Sciver. Sobhana Asha, Shreyanka Patil, and Sophie Molineux took one wicket each for RCB.

Chasing 114, RCB slumped to 39/3 in the seventh over. Perry then joined hands with Richa Ghosh to stitch together a partnership of 76 runs, helping RCB win by seven wickets.

MI vs RCB, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women game

This WPL 2024 match belonged to Ellyse Perry as she shattered multiple records during the day. Here's a list of some of the top ones:

Ellyse Perry set a new record for the best bowling figures in a WPL match. She became the first bowler to take a 6-wicket haul in the league's history. Perry also became the first cricketer across men's and women's cricket to have a century and a six-wicket haul in each of the three formats (first-class, List-A and T20) of the game. Perry also became the first cricketer on earth to record two centuries and two five-wicket hauls in her T20 career. Her two tons came in BBL 2018, while her first five-wicket haul had come against the Melbourne Renegades in last year's BBL tournament.

