MI vs RCB, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Mumbai Indians will play their eighth match of WPL 2025 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai. It is the final league stage match of the competition.

MI have already qualified for the playoffs, but they will be keen to defeat RCB and earn a direct ticket to the WPL 2025 final. RCB, meanwhile, will be desperate to beat MI and avoid a bottom-place finish in the standings.

Even Delhi Capitals fans will cheer for RCB because if MI lose, DC will qualify for the final. On that note, here's a quick preview for the upcoming WPL 2025 match in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, Match 20, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women pitch report

Almost 350 runs were scored in the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 10. It shows that the pitch at this venue is great for batting.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women weather forecast

The skies will be clear at night for the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The expected temperature is 30 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels will hover around 52%.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajana S, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Charlotte Dean, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana and Renuka Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

