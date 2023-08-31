MiLC 2023, Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors, Match 58: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

In the 58th match of Minor League Cricket, the Atlanta Fire will lock horns with the Morrisville Raptors in Georgia on Friday, September 1. This match is part of the Southern Division in the Atlantic Conference.

Led by Aaron Jones, Atlanta are currently sitting third in the points table with two wins and as many defeats after playing four matches. They will look to get back to winning ways after losing two consecutive encounters.

Kennar Lewis, the opening batter, is the team's leading run-scorer with 138 runs from four innings, while Corne Dry is leading the wickets column scalping 10 wickets.

On the other hand, the Morrisville Raptors, under the leadership of Dane Piedt, have gained winning momentum after winning over the Baltimore Royals in their last outing.

They are in fourth spot with a win and a defeat after playing three matches. One of their encounters ended without a result due to rain. Trevon Griffithis leading the team's run-scoring tally, amassing 129 runs from two innings at an average of 77.

Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors Match Details

Match: Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors, Match 58

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 7.15 pm IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors Pitch Report

The average first-innings score at this venue in this edition is 152 with spinners getting good enough turn right from the powerplay overs. In two encounters, spinners have scalped more than 10 wickets on this surface. The wicket is expected to be slow with this game being the third one this season.

Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy during the game time. However, the temperatures might go past 30 degrees Celsius. There is no rain interruption in the forecast.

Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors Probable XIs

Atlanta Fire:

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Zain Sayed, Nasir Hossain, Kennar Lewis, Ishan Sharma, Aaron Jones (c), Corné Dry, Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Obus Pienaar, and Jeremy Gordon.

Morrisville Raptors:

Trevon Griffith, Aditya Gupta, Muhammad Abdullah Shah, Vinothkumar Kandaswamy, Abhiram Bolisetty, Sarnam Patel, Aditya Padala, Dane Piedt (c), Evroy Dyer, Ryan Wiggins, and Clement Behra.

Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors Match Prediction

Atlanta Fire have played four encounters and displayed decent all-around efforts. They have a perfect blend of youth and experience in their squad and need to bring out their A-game in this contest to outshine the Raptors. Fire holds a distinct advantage over its counterparts in this particular encounter.

Prediction: Atlanta Fire to win the match.

Atlanta Fire vs Morrisville Raptors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode