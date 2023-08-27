MiLC 2023, Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions, Match 55: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

Orlando Galaxy and Ft. Lauderdale Lions are all set to take on each other in the 55th match of Minor League Cricket at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida on August 28, Monday. The contest will be part of the Atlantic Conference's Southern Division.

Orlando Galaxy is experiencing a disastrous tournament, having suffered five consecutive defeats. They currently hold the wooden spoon and are on the verge of elimination. Their losses came against the Baltimore Royals, Atlanta Fire, and Ft. Lauderdale Lions.

With their prospects looking grim, Galaxy, under the leadership of Dimitri Adams, would be eager to change their fortunes. They need to hit the drawing board, regroup, and reassess their strategies before it gets too late as the tournament will soon progress to the business end.

On the other hand, Ft Lauderdale Lions, led by Tagenarine Chanderpaul, have had a more promising start with two wins after playing three encounters. Despite starting the competition on a losing note over Atlanta Fire by 27 runs, Lions quickly found the momentum by defeating Fire by 12 runs and Orlando Galaxy by six wickets in their subsequent clashes.

Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions Match Details

Match: Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions, Match 55

Date and Time: August 28, 2023, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions Pitch Report

This will be the first contest at this venue in this competition. Historically, the surface has been balanced with both batters and bowlers getting enough support. Spinners are expected to get enough turn in the middle overs with batters getting their fair share in the powerplay and death overs.

Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions Weather Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are expected as per the forecast with temperatures hovering around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, we can expect a result with humidity ranging above 50% at this venue.

Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions Probable XIs

Orlando Galaxy:

Meetul Patel, Naseer Ahmed Khan, Advait Varadarajan, Koushik Saha, Dimitri Adams (c), Hoyito Leslie, Hardik Desai, Kishaun Balgibin, Manav Patel, Sumit Sehrawat, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakthi

Ft. Lauderdale Lions:

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (c), Rohan Ebanks, Isaiah Rajah, Bryan Gayle, Kevin Stoute, Ryan Persaud, Herlando Johnson, Elton Tucker Jr, Vinit Tagarse, Achilles Browne, Alderman Lesmond

Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions Match Prediction

Orlando Galaxy are still in search of their optimal XI as they suffered five consecutive defeats and are holding the wooden spoon. In contrast, Lions are settled with impressive batting and bowling line-ups.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Lions are anticipated to outshine the Galaxy, thereby bettering their net run rate and position on the points table.

Prediction: Ft. Lauderdale Lions to win the match

Orlando Galaxy vs Ft. Lauderdale Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode