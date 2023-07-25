MINY vs SEO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket T20 match - July 25, 2023

MI New York (MINY) take on Seattle Orcas (SEO) in the 15th game of the Major League Cricket 2023 at Church Street Park, Morrisville, on Tuesday (July 25).

The Orcas top the standings with three wins from four games. Meanwhile, MI have won two of their four games. The Orcas are coming off a loss to Los Angeles, while MI New York won their last outing against Washington Freedom.

On that note, here's a look at three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain for your MINY vs SEO Dream11 team:

#3 Kieron Pollard (MINY) - 8.5 Credits

Kieron Pollard started by scoring 48 off 27 against San Francisco Unicorns.

After failing In the next two games, the Caribbean all-rounder looked solid with an unbeaten 10-ball 21-run knock.

He also picked up two wickets conceding 33 runs in his four overs against Washington Freedom. Pollard could be a good pick as captain or vice-captain of your MINY vs SEO Dream11 team.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen (SEA) - 8.5 Credits

Heinrich Klaasen continues his form in the MLC 2023 as well.

He scored a quick 25 off 13 last time out after coming up with valuable contributions in all three previous games. He has accumulated 121 runs in four games at a brilliant strike rate nearing 178.

Klaasen is one of the top picks as captain or vice-captain in your MINY vs SEO Dream11 team.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (MINY)- 8.5 Credits

Nicholas Pooran batted brilliantly against Washington Freedom and remained not out on 62 for 33.

He has been in good form the 28-ball 40 runs in the season opener followed by another 37-run knock. He's expected to continue his good run as a specialist in the game.

Nicholas Pooran, therefore, is one of the suitable picks as captain or vice-captain in your MINY vs SEO Dream11 team.