Mohammad Amir confirms talks with PCB CEO, says he is ready to come out of retirement 

Mohammad Amir has confirmed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan recently visited his house for a 'detailed discussion' on his retirement. Amir also announced that, if his concerns are addressed, he will once again make himself available for selection for international cricket.

Amir retired last December after claiming he was sidelined by the national team. The left-arm pacer was apparently unhappy with the coaching staff, which comprised of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. He said, at the time, that he wouldn't play for Pakistan amid their 'current mindset'.

Mohammad Amir on Monday said his case was 'portrayed in a wrong way' by the management, adding that Wasim Khan assured him of addressing these concerns.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management," Amir was quoted saying by ARY Sports.

"But Khan assured me he would address my concerns. If everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team’s selection," added Amir.

Amir continues to play franchise cricket around the world. He is currently plying his trade for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Wasim Khan's statement on his meeting with Mohammad Amir

Wasim Khan also recently hinted that the PCB is trying to get Mohammad Amir to reconsider his retirement. In an interview on Cricket Baaz's YouTube channel, Khan had said:

"I also made it clear to him that the path he adopted was not right as a senior player. I think Amir is a valuable player for us even now and we will now make efforts to bring about a rapprochement between him and the coaches."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has also spoken about Mohammad Amir's importance to the team. It will be interesting to see if the new skipper and PCB can effectively collaborate in bringing Amir back in time for the T20 World Cup in October.

