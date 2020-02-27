×
Mohit Sharma believes Delhi Capitals' strong Indian core could be the key

Press Release
NEWS
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 19:11 IST

Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma

New Delhi, 27 February 2020: Pacer Mohit Sharma, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals at December’s VIVO IPL Auction in Kolkata believes the team’s strong Indian core will play a key role when the 2020 edition of the tournament kicks off. “To win the IPL, the performance of your domestic players counts the most,” he said. “I think Delhi Capitals has the strongest bunch of Indian cricketers this season. We have the right mix of youth and experience.”

“Even last year, the general consensus among other franchises was that Delhi Capitals was the team with the most potential, thanks to their promising young players. I am confident that we can perform even better this year,” said the pacer.

Hailing from Ballabhgarh in Haryana, Sharma considers Kotla his home ground, “I have been playing at Kotla since I was 16. When I found out that I was picked by Delhi Capitals at the auction, I was delighted to finally get a chance to play for my “home team”.

Currently training at the National Cricket Academy to regain his fitness post-surgery, the Indian pacer is also looking forward to working with Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting. “I am at a stage where good guidance can change the course of my career. I am really excited to learn from Ponting and the rest of the coaching staff,” he concluded.

The right-arm, medium pacer burst into the limelight in the 2012-2013 Ranji season, following which he was signed on by Chennai Super Kings. Sharma impressed, taking 20 wickets from 15 matches. The following season, in fact, he won the IPL’s Purple Cap, for most wickets in the tournament – 23. Between 2016-2018, he played for Kings XI Punjab, before being re-picked by CSK in 2019. Mohit Sharma has 91 IPL wickets to his name, and is one of the tournament’s most effective bowlers in Powerplays. His consistency in domestic cricket earned Sharma an India call up in 2013. He has 31 wickets from 26 ODIs and 6 wickets from 8 T20Is.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 19:11 IST
Press Release
