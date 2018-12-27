Dhoni set to receive first copy of India Cements Coffee Table Book

A galaxy of cricketers, legendary captains of India will be present at India Cements Coffee Table Book release function tomorrow Friday, 28.12.2018.

A coffee table book on the journey of The India Cements Ltd and 50 years of proud association of Vice-Chairman & MD, N Srinivasan is to be released on 28th December 2018 by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K Palanisami. The first copy will be given to Mr M S Dhoni. The function will take place at 4.30pm at Kalaivanar Arangam.

A galaxy of cricketers including legendary captains of India from Chandu Borde to M S Dhoni including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, G R Vishwanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, K Srikkanth, Anil Kumble & Rahul Dravid will be attending the function.

In addition, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Ajay Jadeja, Syed Kirmani, Javgal Srinath, Sehwag, Brijesh Patel & Dinesh Karthik will be present along with the past and present Tamil Nadu Cricketers going as far back as 60s P K Belliappa & K R Rajagopal.

V B Chandrasekar, L Balaji, S Badrinath, Hemang Badani and the entire current Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy team are among others who will be present on this occasion. The CSK players Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh & present CSK Players will also be present.

