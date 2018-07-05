Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel- Six things the fans would love to see

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    05 Jul 2018, 17:09 IST

Image result for dhoni untold story sportskeeda

There were several reports that MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, could have its own sequel. Before the release of the biopic in 2016, Dhoni himself said that there shouldn't be a sequel to the movie, as it will be controversial. But, if recent reports are to be believed, there will be a sequel to the movie.

The report also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput, who made justice to the on-screen MS Dhoni in the first part, will play the lead again with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films producing it.

It has been disclosed that the movie, that ended with Dhoni hitting the winning runs for India in the 2011 World Cup, will be covering the former skipper's life since then. It is not sure when the movie will be releasing but one thing is certain, the fans of Dhoni and the movie buffs will have a lot of entertainment if and when the movie releases.

A lot of things can be covered in the sequel. Let us take a look at six things the fans would love to see in the sequel.

Also read: MS Dhoni's biopic could have a second installment

#6 The birth of his daughter Ziva

A file picture of MS Dhoni with Ziva during IPL 2015
A file picture of MS Dhoni with Ziva during IPL 2015

"Not really. I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign," said Dhoni when he was asked about travelling to India to see his new-born daughter just days before the start of the 2015 World Cup.

The Indian stumper had to wait for more than 50 days to see the face of his new-born daughter because he put his country and team before his personal life. India bowed out in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup and that's when Dhoni got a chance to see his daughter.

An emotional story about the birth of his daughter and the emotions that went through Dhoni when he saw her face for the first time after returning to India will leave the audience reach for a handkerchief or a tissue.

MS Dhoni Leisure Reading
