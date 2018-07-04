Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: MS Dhoni's biopic could have a second installment

News
1.20K   //    04 Jul 2018, 13:57 IST

The MS Dhoni biopic was released in 2016

A sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be on the cards, if reports in Mid-Day are to be believed.

Sources close to the tabloid state that the movie will pick up from where the first installment left, covering MS Dhoni's story after the 2011 World Cup triumph.

There are reports that the story could cover the return of Chennai Super Kings to the Indian Premier League, and their subsequent triumph in their comeback season. The movie could also chart India's journey in the 2015 World Cup, where they lost to Australia in the semi-finals.

The original flick had Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, and based on reports, he could return to play the 36-year-old wicket-keeper batsman. Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films could be producing the sequel.

Sources close to Mid-Day were quoted as saying: "There is the thrilling win against Bangalore at the T20 this year (MS Dhoni captained the title-winning Chennai Super Kings) that can be depicted in the film. Apart from that, India's steady run, up to the semi-finals, at the 2015 World Cup will find a place in the narrative."

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy this year, the Chennai Super Kings, returning to IPL after a suspension of two years, claimed their third title, becoming the joint-most successful franchise in the tournament along with the Mumbai Indians.

In 2016, just before the release of the first movie, MS Dhoni himself had said that there shouldn't be a sequel to the movie, as it'll be 'controversial'.

"I don't think we should think about a sequel as it will be very controversial. After 2011 there were only controversies and nothing else. Nothing else is there. There will be only villains in it," Dhoni had said.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released on 30th September 2016 and was the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood movie of that year.

Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
