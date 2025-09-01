  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • “MS Dhoni wasn’t too happy about it” - When Virat Kohli spoke about stunning collision with Rohit Sharma in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2012 match

“MS Dhoni wasn’t too happy about it” - When Virat Kohli spoke about stunning collision with Rohit Sharma in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2012 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 01, 2025 17:19 IST
Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni expressed his frustration over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's fielding efforts [Credit: Getty]

Two of India's biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were involved in a nasty collision on the field against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. Recalling the same in a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin in 2020, Kohli opened up on the then-skipper MS Dhoni being unhappy about himself and Rohit conceding extra runs.

Ad

The moment in question happened in the first ball of the 38th over in the Pakistan batting innings. With Pakistan coasting at 231/2, Umar Akmal knocked the delivery from Ashwin behind square leg region.

In an attempt to get to the ball quickly, Kohli and Rohit collided, resulting in the batters running four, much to Dhoni's disgust.

Talking about that on Ashwin's YouTube channel in 2020, Kohli said (7:12):

"MS wasn't too happy about it. We were chasing and there were big partnerships early on. We sort of messed up. It was supposed to be one and we gave away three runs. And I remember Irfan running behind the ball slowly and throwing it back to MS. And MS was like, 'How can these two guys just collide and give three away."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"I was at deep mid-wicket and Rohit was at deep square leg. I came in as Rohit was going for the ball and the right side of my head hit his shoulder. I don't think it was that serious. It was just in the heat of the moment where for five minutes you don't realize where you are."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Pakistan continued on their merry way, finishing their innings on a massive 329/6 in 50 overs.

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass to help India seal a famous win

Virat Kohli more than made up for his fielding mishap with Rohit Sharma during India's stunning run-chase in the Pakistan clash. Chasing 330, India lost Gautam Gambhir in the second ball of the innings when Kohli walked out to bat.

Ad

The right-hander added a crucial 133 for the second wicket with Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli then combined with Rohit, who batted at No. 4, for a game-changing 172-run stand.

Despite both batters falling close to the target, the Men in Blue completed the thrilling run chase in the 48th over with six wickets to spare. Virat Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his masterful 183 off 148 balls, which was one of his many batting heroics in run-chases.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications