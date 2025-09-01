“MS Dhoni wasn’t too happy about it” - When Virat Kohli spoke about stunning collision with Rohit Sharma in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2012 match

Two of India's biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were involved in a nasty collision on the field against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. Recalling the same in a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin in 2020, Kohli opened up on the then-skipper MS Dhoni being unhappy about himself and Rohit conceding extra runs.

The moment in question happened in the first ball of the 38th over in the Pakistan batting innings. With Pakistan coasting at 231/2, Umar Akmal knocked the delivery from Ashwin behind square leg region.

In an attempt to get to the ball quickly, Kohli and Rohit collided, resulting in the batters running four, much to Dhoni's disgust.

Talking about that on Ashwin's YouTube channel in 2020, Kohli said (7:12):

"MS wasn't too happy about it. We were chasing and there were big partnerships early on. We sort of messed up. It was supposed to be one and we gave away three runs. And I remember Irfan running behind the ball slowly and throwing it back to MS. And MS was like, 'How can these two guys just collide and give three away."

He continued:

"I was at deep mid-wicket and Rohit was at deep square leg. I came in as Rohit was going for the ball and the right side of my head hit his shoulder. I don't think it was that serious. It was just in the heat of the moment where for five minutes you don't realize where you are."

Pakistan continued on their merry way, finishing their innings on a massive 329/6 in 50 overs.

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass to help India seal a famous win

Virat Kohli more than made up for his fielding mishap with Rohit Sharma during India's stunning run-chase in the Pakistan clash. Chasing 330, India lost Gautam Gambhir in the second ball of the innings when Kohli walked out to bat.

The right-hander added a crucial 133 for the second wicket with Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli then combined with Rohit, who batted at No. 4, for a game-changing 172-run stand.

Despite both batters falling close to the target, the Men in Blue completed the thrilling run chase in the 48th over with six wickets to spare. Virat Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his masterful 183 off 148 balls, which was one of his many batting heroics in run-chases.

