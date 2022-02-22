MUL vs LAH prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will cross swords in the Qualifier of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, February 23. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have been outstanding thus far in the tournament. Having won nine of their ten games, they finished atop the points table. Their net run rate of 1.253 is also the best among the eight participating teams.

Barring their 52-run loss to the Qalandars on February 11, the Sultans have looked at their very best this season. They are coming a six-wicket win over Islamabad United on February 20.

After opting to bat first, United scored only 105-7. Liam Dawson threatened with an 11-ball knock of 22, laced with five fours, but David Willey accounted for his wicket. The likes of Azam Khan, Danish Aziz and Zafar Gohar failed to get into double digits. Eventually, Muhammad Musa's cameo took them past 100. Musa scored an unbeaten 21-ball 26 with two fours and as many sixes.

Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir picked up two wickets apiece for the Sultans. The Sultans didn't have much trouble in their run chase, as they tracked down the target in 17.2 overs.

Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 51 off 42 balls with the help of two fours and a six. Along with him, Willey's unbeaten 32-ball knock of 28 took the Sultans over the finish line. Liam Dawson picked up three wickets for United, but his effort went in vain.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, finished second in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.765. They lost to the Wahab Riaz-captained Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game that went to a Super Over.

After batting first, Zalmi scored 158-7. Shoaib Malik top-scored for them with a 28-ball knock of 32. The Qalandars also managed the same score after Afridi's unbeaten 20-ball 39. In the one-over eliminator, Malik hit two fours to take Zalmi home.

Will the Qalandars (LAH) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Lahore Qalandars in their practice session for PSL 2022. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

In their previous two meetings, the Sultans had their fair share of troubles while chasing down targets. The Qalandars have a strong bowling unit, and they have defended well. In Qualifier, the team batting first will have a slight advantage.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

