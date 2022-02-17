MUL vs QUE Prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 Match?

Table toppers Multan Sultans will be challenged by the Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this game.

The Multan Sultans are in red hot form in PSL 2022. They are at the top of the points table with seven wins and only one loss in eight matches. The Sultan batters, especially the openers, have been exceptional so far.

Shan Masood is the second-highest run-scorer in PSL 2022 with 396 runs in eight games at an average of 49.50, including three fifties. His partner, skipper Mohammad Rizwan, is in great touch as well.

Rizwan is the third-highest-run scorer in the tournament with 345 runs at an average of 49.29. He has four half-centuries in eight matches. Apart from these two, Tim David has done really well for Multan. He has 234 runs at an average of 46.8, with his strike-rate being 205.26.

The Sultans have a good bowling unit which has performed consistently. Khushdil Shah and Imran Tahir each have 13 wickets in PSL 2022 and are the joint-second highest wicket-takers in the tournament.

Shahnawaz Dahani, too, has been very good with the ball, as evident from his haul of 10 wickets this season. The consistent performance of the batting and bowling unit has been the main reason for Multan’s success this season.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have been highly inconsistent. They struggled initially but won two games on the trot only to lose their last two games. Quetta are in fifth position with three wins and five defeats in eight matches. Like Multan, they too have a good opening pair of Will Smeed and Jason Roy.

Smeed scored 99 runs in the last game and has a total of 229 runs in four matches with an average of 57.25 and a strike-rate of 141.35. Jason Roy scored a century in his first game of the tournament and followed it up with a half-century but failed in the last two games.

Roy has 183 runs in four matches at an average of 45.75. Apart from the openers, the batters have struggled badly for Quetta. They need to step up as this is a must-win game for them to qualify for the play-offs.

Naseem Shah has been their best bowler with 11 wickets. He has a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul in PSL 2022. All the other bowlers have been average for Quetta this season.

Can Quetta (QUE) defeat the Sultans (MUL)?

Multan Sultans are the best team of this year’s PSL. They have lost only one of the eight matches they’ve played so far. Quetta will have to put in a team effort if they are to beat the Sultans in this match.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this encounter.

