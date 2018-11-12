×
Mzansi Super League T20 2018:  Homegrown star Henry Davids to captain Paarl Rocks for MSLT20 openers

12 Nov 2018, 18:55 IST

The 38-year-old Davids played two ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa between 2012 and 2013. 
Monday, 12 November 2018: Henry Davids has been appointed Paarl Rocks captain for the team’s two opening games of the Mzansi Super League.

Faf du Plessis, currently in Australia with the Standard Bank Proteas, will be back to captain the Paarl Rocks for the highly anticipated local derby against Cape Town Blitz on Sunday 25 November.

“Henry is an experienced captain and knows the local players very well”, said Paarl Rocks head coach Adrian Birrell. “Davids is a key batsman for the Paarl Rocks, and his knowledge of the local conditions could prove to be invaluable”, Birrell added.

He will captain the Paarl Rocks team against the Tshwane Spartans and Jozi Stars on 18 and 20 November respectively.

Davids was born in Pniel outside Stellenbosch and made his first-class debut for Boland in the 2000/01 season. In the shortest form of the game he has played 157 matches, scoring 3251 runs at a strike rate of 123.51 and also picking up 20 wickets with an economy rate of 7.67.

The 38-year-old Davids played two ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa between 2012 and 2013.

James Fortuin, chief executive officer of the Paarl Rocks, said all systems are ready to go for the opening game against AB de Villiers’ Tshwane Spartans in Paarl. “The players have arrived; the stadium is ready; and everything is in place to provide our fans with a fantastic experience on Sunday”, he said.

The Paarl Rocks game against the Tshwane Spartans starts at 15h30 on Sunday, 18 November at Eurolux Boland Park. Gates open at 13h30. Fans can buy tickets at www.ticketpros.co.za where there are still early bird specials available as well as at Jet, Spar, CNA and Caltex retail outlets.

Tournament Hashtag: #MSLT20

