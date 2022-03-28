Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves are set to lock horns in the first game of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 29. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia A, led by JJ Smit, had a lucky escape after they won the first T20I by two runs (D/L Method). Despite losing early wickets, they somehow managed to stay ahead of Duckworth Lewis' par score.

Thereafter, the Wolves made a strong comeback, winning the second game by 32 runs. After scoring 173 for four, they restricted their opponents to 141 for six.

With the series level at 1-1, Namibia came out firing out on all cylinders in the deciding game and won it by eight wickets. After being put into bat first, the Wolves notched a respectable score of 165 for five.

Stephen Doheny was the star of the show with an unbeaten 54-ball knock of 74, laced with five fours and two sixes. Opening batter Jeremy Lawlor also chipped in with a handy 45-run knock.

Pikky Ya France was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia A with two wickets for 27 runs.

The hosts lost two quick wickets of Lo-handre Louwrens and Jan Balt in quick succession during their run-chase. But Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and skipper Smith put on an unbeaten 143-run stand for the third wicket to seal the deal.

Wolves will now look to stage a comeback in the 50-over format.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details:

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 1st ODI Match, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: March 29, 2022, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been an excellent one for batting of late. Bowlers need to work out of their skin to pick up wickets.

Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for both teams.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

The humidity will be in the 40s.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Probable XIs

Namibia A

Probable XI

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Ireland Wolves

Probable XI

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Prediction

Namibia A are in pretty good form after winning the T20I series 2-1. Ireland won their second game, but have looked rusty at various stages.

The home team are the favorites to win the first match of the ODI series.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

