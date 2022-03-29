Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will lock horns in the second game of a five-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 30. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the match.

Namibia A, led by JJ Smit, made a brilliant start to their campaign. On Tuesday, March 29, they beat the Wolves by seven runs. After being put into bat first, the home team racked up a decent score of 253-9 in 50 overs.

Opener Divan la Cock top-scored with a 68-ball knock of 70, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He won the Player of the Match award. Josh Manley and Gareth Delany picked up three wickets apiece for the Wolves.

Ireland looked good in their run chase, reaching 112 for one in 29.1 overs. However, the fall of wickets derailed their chase. Curtis Campher brought forth his A-game, scoring 56 off 71 deliveries with the help of three fours.

However, after he perished, Ireland folded shortly thereafter. Captain Neil Rock tried his best, scoring a 38-ball 47, but his knock eventually went in vain. After doing well with the bat, La Cock also excelled with the ball, picking up two wickets. Mauritius Ngupita picked up two wickets as well.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 2nd ODI, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022.

Date and Time: March 30, 2022, Wednesday; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a sporting one, helping both bowlers and batters. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

It should be warm with no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature could be around the 23-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity may not be on the higher side too.

Probable XIs

Namibia A

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita.

Ireland Wolves

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White.

Match Prediction

Namibia A looked in good touch in the previous game, but Ireland also had their moments. The team batting second should win the game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

