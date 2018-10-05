“Nathan Coulter-Nile has done a terrific job to come back from injury," says Justin Langer

Fiery quick Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been picked, after his one-year hiatus from international cricket due to recurring back injuries

Australia have named a 14 member squad to take on the No.1 ranked T20I team in the world Pakistan in the UAE. Aaron Finch, as expected, continues as the captain of the T20I side.

Interestingly, continuing with the trend of selecting two vice-captains, Australia have named Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey as vice-captains.

Amidst all the hype over the possible recall for Fawad Ahmed into the national side, he has been neglected.

This after a stellar run in this year's CPL where he ended as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps from 13 games.

He will most likely take the place of the out of color Andrew Tye, especially after head coach Justin Langer had lavish praise reserved for Coulter-Nile as a white ball bowler.

“Nathan Coulter-Nile has done a terrific job to come back from injury. He’s shown tremendous resilience and fight to get back into the form required to be selected in the Australian T20 side. He’s an excellent white ball bowler and provides us with another mature performer in the team," Langer said.

With conditions in the UAE expected to favor the slow bowlers, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Lyon were included.

Lyon's recall was a surprise, considering the hadn't played for Australia in T20Is since 2016. Zampa meanwhile, has fought his way back into the squad with impressive showings in various T20 leagues and the JLT Cup.

Among the batsmen, Ben McDermott earned his maiden T20 International call-up, while Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn have also been included as Travis Head got the axe.

Lynn, in particular, has been in outstanding form in the JLT Cup, scoring 437 runs in six innings at an average of 87.40.

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Mitch Marsh (vc), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.