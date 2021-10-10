National U19 Championship 2021: Full schedule & squads

Six cricket associations divided into twelve teams will compete for the three-day National U19 Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held in six venues from October 10th to November 19th this year.

Pool A will have six teams - Southern Punjab Whites U19, Sindh Whites U19, Northern Whites U19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19, Central Punjab Whites U19, Balochistan Whites U19. All Pool A matches will be held in Gujranwala, Muridke and Sialkot.

Meanwhile, the six teams in Pool B are Southern Punjab Blues U19, Sindh Blues U19, Northern Blues U19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19, Central Punjab Blues U19, Balochistan Blues U19. All Pool B games will be held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad’s Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Academy, National Ground and Shalimar Cricket Ground.

The tournament will provide a good opportunity for all aspiring players ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup scheduled in 2022.

National U19 Championship 2021: Full schedule

Pool A

10 - 12 October

Balochistan Whites U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Central Punjab Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Northern Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke

17 - 19 October

Balochistan Whites U19 vs Northern Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Sindh Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 vs Central Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

24 - 26 October

Balochistan Whites U19 vs Central Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Northern Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

31 October - 2 November

Balochistan Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke

Northern Whites U19 vs Central Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

7 - 9 November

Balochistan Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Central Punjab Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Northern Whites U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke

Pool B

10 - 12 October

Balochistan Blues U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad

Northern Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground; Islamabad

17 - 19 October

Balochistan Blues U19 vs Northern Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Sindh Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 vs Central Punjab Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

24 - 26 October

Balochistan Blues U19 vs Central Punjab Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Northern Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October - 2 November

Balochistan Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Northern Blues U19 vs Central Punjab Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

7 - 9 November

Balochistan Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad

Central Punjab Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Northern Blues U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

16 - 19 November

National U19 Championship Final (Pool A leader v Pool B leader)

National U19 Championship 2021: Squads

Balochistan Whites U19

Abu Huraira, Aman Khan, Arbaz Khan, Duniya Khan, Haseebulla, Hikmatullah, Jan Muhammad, M Muddasir, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Uzair, Qudrat Ullah, Qurban Ali, Rizwan Ahmed, Waheed ul Rehman, Yahya Khan

Reserve Players: Israrullah, Jahangir Khan, Seeed Ahmed, Siraj Mehboob

Balochistan Blues U19

Abu Bakar, Ali Asghar, Aurangzeb, Basit Ali, Junaid Ahmed, Kabir Raj, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Umar, Obaid Khan, Sajjad Ali, Shahid Khan, Shamraiz Khan, Wajid Ali, Yasir Khan, Zaheer Ahmed, Zulqarnain

Reserve Players: Arshad Ali, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Ismail, Yasir Hussain

Central Punjab Whites U19

Afzal Manzoor, Ahmed Hasan, Ali Razak, Ali Zoraiz Asif, Ameer Hamza, Azan Awais, Hunain Shah, M. Awais, M. Hassan Hameed, M. Ibtisam, Muneeb Wasif, Samama Riaz, Shoaib Zahid, Taha Mehmood, Usman Nadeem, Zeeshan Sikander

Reserve Players: Asad Raza, Daniyal Yousuf, Hasan Ali, Malik Abdul Rafay, Saria Khan

Central Punjab Blues U19

Abrar Afzal, Abu Bakar, Ali Asfand, Ali Hassan, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Hasnat Abbas, Khurram Riaz, M. Ali Hassan, M. Zeeshan, Mohammad Waqas, Saad Waseem, Sameer Saqib, Shahwaiz Irfan, Usama Zahid, Zain Ul Abdin

Reserve Players: Umer Eman, Abdul Rehman, M. Muzamil, S. Hassan Gillani, Saeed Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19

Abbas Ali, Abbas Dawar, Abdullah Zareen, Afaq Khan, Ayaz Khan, Daniyal Bhatti, Imad Afzal, Ismail Khan, Khalid Shah, M. Farooq, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Umer, Rahimullah, Sahal Yousaf, Sherdil Khan, Zubair Shinwari

Reserve Players: Afsar Ahmad, Haneef ur Rehman, Muhammad Hasnain, Shoaib Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19

Abubakar Khan, Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Shah, Ayub Khan, Ch Shujah, Haseeb Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Zulkifal, Najab Khan, Naqeeb Ullah, Rooh Ullah, Sallahudin, Umair Khan, Zeeshan

Reserve Players: Arafat Khan, Azmatullah, Muhammad Yasin, Shahid Khan

Northern Whites U19

Abdul Basit, Abdul Jabbar Gillani, Ali Hasnain Sabir, Arsalan Sajjad, Faizan Saleem, Jabbir Tayyab Khan, Jahandad Khan, Kamran Riaz, M. Ali Taj, Shan Khan, Sudais Ulfat, Suleman Asif, Syed Ali Zain Rizvi, Syed Hashim Mir Ali, Usman Khan, Waqas Zakir

Reserve Players: Hammadullah, Ibraheem Bhatti, M.Bilal Muqaddar, Muhammad Ismail

Northern Blues U19

Aamir Hussain, Abid Ullah, Affan Ishaq, Aseer Mughal, Fahad Rashid Kiani, Faraz Khan, Hamza Jahangir, Haseeb Imran, Hussain, M. Faizan Ghani, M. Umar Habib, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Awais, Shamyl Hussain, Zain Ali Sajid

Reserve Players: Asad Raza, Hassan Ghalib, M. Sami Mir, Shoukat Khan

Sindh Whites U19

Adeel Meo, Adil Ahmed Khan, Afnan Khan, Ali Shan, Ghazi Ghouri, Habibullah, Kashif Ali, Malik Zain-Ul Abedin, Mansoor Ali Khoso, Muhammad Fahad Amin, Muhammad Sikander, Najaf Ali, Rehman, Saqlain Nawaz, Wahaj Riaz, Zeeshan Qasim

Reserve Players: Abdul Rafay, Ali Shinwari, Syed Haider Ali Bukhari, Syed Muhammad Shahsha

Sindh Blues U19

Abdullah Fazal, Aftab Ibrahim, Ali Ishaq, Aliyan Mehmood, Asif Ali, Huzaifa Munir, Kh. Muhammad Hafeez, Maaz Khurram Amin, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sheryar, Muhammad Umer, Nawaz Shareef Yousufzai, Rizwan Mehmood, Sarfaraz Ali, Taimur Mustafa, Talha Ahsan

Reserve Players: Muhammad Meesam, Muhammad Mansab, Syed Ariyan, Ziaullah

Southern Punjab Whites U19

Ali Haider, Arfat Ahmad Minhas, Aun Shehzad, Faisal Akram, Harib Moeen, Hasnain Majid, M Ammar, M Aqib Asghar, M Awais Abbas, M Ismail, M Shehzad, M Uzair Mumtaz, Meesam Raza, Nauman Abbas, Usama Aqeel, Zain Islam

Reserve Players: Ali Arshad, Haider Baloch, M Nabeel Arshad, Syed Labaik Mehdi

Southern Punjab Blues U19

Alam Zaib, Ali Afzal, Hamza Nawaz, Haseeb Gul, Huzaifa Shafiq, Kashif Fareed, Khoubaib Ahmad, M Abu Bakar, M Ahmad, M Danish, M Zahid, M Zubair, Moheer Saeed, Rehan Ijaz, Sharjeel Ahmad, Zarrar Shakeel

Reserve Players: Abdullah Zain, Adnan Shahid, M Waji, Rahat Ullah.

