National U19 Championship 2021: Full schedule & squads

Six cricket associations divided into twelve teams will compete for the three-day National U19 Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held in six venues from October 10th to November 19th this year.
Pool A will have six teams - Southern Punjab Whites U19, Sindh Whites U19, Northern Whites U19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19, Central Punjab Whites U19, Balochistan Whites U19. All Pool A matches will be held in Gujranwala, Muridke and Sialkot.
Meanwhile, the six teams in Pool B are Southern Punjab Blues U19, Sindh Blues U19, Northern Blues U19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19, Central Punjab Blues U19, Balochistan Blues U19. All Pool B games will be held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad’s Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Academy, National Ground and Shalimar Cricket Ground.
The tournament will provide a good opportunity for all aspiring players ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup scheduled in 2022.
National U19 Championship 2021: Full schedule
Pool A
10 - 12 October
Balochistan Whites U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot
Central Punjab Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala
Northern Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke
17 - 19 October
Balochistan Whites U19 vs Northern Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot
Sindh Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 vs Central Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.
24 - 26 October
Balochistan Whites U19 vs Central Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot
Northern Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala
31 October - 2 November
Balochistan Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke
Northern Whites U19 vs Central Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot
7 - 9 November
Balochistan Whites U19 vs Sindh Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot
Central Punjab Whites U19 vs Southern Punjab Whites U19 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala
Northern Whites U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19 at Country Club, Muridke
Pool B
10 - 12 October
Balochistan Blues U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Central Punjab Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad
Northern Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground; Islamabad
17 - 19 October
Balochistan Blues U19 vs Northern Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Sindh Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 vs Central Punjab Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad
24 - 26 October
Balochistan Blues U19 vs Central Punjab Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad
Northern Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
31 October - 2 November
Balochistan Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad
Northern Blues U19 vs Central Punjab Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
7 - 9 November
Balochistan Blues U19 vs Sindh Blues U19 at National Ground, Islamabad
Central Punjab Blues U19 vs Southern Punjab Blues U19 at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Northern Blues U19 vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad
16 - 19 November
National U19 Championship Final (Pool A leader v Pool B leader)
National U19 Championship 2021: Squads
Balochistan Whites U19
Abu Huraira, Aman Khan, Arbaz Khan, Duniya Khan, Haseebulla, Hikmatullah, Jan Muhammad, M Muddasir, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Uzair, Qudrat Ullah, Qurban Ali, Rizwan Ahmed, Waheed ul Rehman, Yahya Khan
Reserve Players: Israrullah, Jahangir Khan, Seeed Ahmed, Siraj Mehboob
Balochistan Blues U19
Abu Bakar, Ali Asghar, Aurangzeb, Basit Ali, Junaid Ahmed, Kabir Raj, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Umar, Obaid Khan, Sajjad Ali, Shahid Khan, Shamraiz Khan, Wajid Ali, Yasir Khan, Zaheer Ahmed, Zulqarnain
Reserve Players: Arshad Ali, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Ismail, Yasir Hussain
Central Punjab Whites U19
Afzal Manzoor, Ahmed Hasan, Ali Razak, Ali Zoraiz Asif, Ameer Hamza, Azan Awais, Hunain Shah, M. Awais, M. Hassan Hameed, M. Ibtisam, Muneeb Wasif, Samama Riaz, Shoaib Zahid, Taha Mehmood, Usman Nadeem, Zeeshan Sikander
Reserve Players: Asad Raza, Daniyal Yousuf, Hasan Ali, Malik Abdul Rafay, Saria Khan
Central Punjab Blues U19
Abrar Afzal, Abu Bakar, Ali Asfand, Ali Hassan, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Hasnat Abbas, Khurram Riaz, M. Ali Hassan, M. Zeeshan, Mohammad Waqas, Saad Waseem, Sameer Saqib, Shahwaiz Irfan, Usama Zahid, Zain Ul Abdin
Reserve Players: Umer Eman, Abdul Rehman, M. Muzamil, S. Hassan Gillani, Saeed Ali
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19
Abbas Ali, Abbas Dawar, Abdullah Zareen, Afaq Khan, Ayaz Khan, Daniyal Bhatti, Imad Afzal, Ismail Khan, Khalid Shah, M. Farooq, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Umer, Rahimullah, Sahal Yousaf, Sherdil Khan, Zubair Shinwari
Reserve Players: Afsar Ahmad, Haneef ur Rehman, Muhammad Hasnain, Shoaib Khan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19
Abubakar Khan, Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Shah, Ayub Khan, Ch Shujah, Haseeb Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Zulkifal, Najab Khan, Naqeeb Ullah, Rooh Ullah, Sallahudin, Umair Khan, Zeeshan
Reserve Players: Arafat Khan, Azmatullah, Muhammad Yasin, Shahid Khan
Northern Whites U19
Abdul Basit, Abdul Jabbar Gillani, Ali Hasnain Sabir, Arsalan Sajjad, Faizan Saleem, Jabbir Tayyab Khan, Jahandad Khan, Kamran Riaz, M. Ali Taj, Shan Khan, Sudais Ulfat, Suleman Asif, Syed Ali Zain Rizvi, Syed Hashim Mir Ali, Usman Khan, Waqas Zakir
Reserve Players: Hammadullah, Ibraheem Bhatti, M.Bilal Muqaddar, Muhammad Ismail
Northern Blues U19
Aamir Hussain, Abid Ullah, Affan Ishaq, Aseer Mughal, Fahad Rashid Kiani, Faraz Khan, Hamza Jahangir, Haseeb Imran, Hussain, M. Faizan Ghani, M. Umar Habib, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Awais, Shamyl Hussain, Zain Ali Sajid
Reserve Players: Asad Raza, Hassan Ghalib, M. Sami Mir, Shoukat Khan
Sindh Whites U19
Adeel Meo, Adil Ahmed Khan, Afnan Khan, Ali Shan, Ghazi Ghouri, Habibullah, Kashif Ali, Malik Zain-Ul Abedin, Mansoor Ali Khoso, Muhammad Fahad Amin, Muhammad Sikander, Najaf Ali, Rehman, Saqlain Nawaz, Wahaj Riaz, Zeeshan Qasim
Reserve Players: Abdul Rafay, Ali Shinwari, Syed Haider Ali Bukhari, Syed Muhammad Shahsha
Sindh Blues U19
Abdullah Fazal, Aftab Ibrahim, Ali Ishaq, Aliyan Mehmood, Asif Ali, Huzaifa Munir, Kh. Muhammad Hafeez, Maaz Khurram Amin, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sheryar, Muhammad Umer, Nawaz Shareef Yousufzai, Rizwan Mehmood, Sarfaraz Ali, Taimur Mustafa, Talha Ahsan
Reserve Players: Muhammad Meesam, Muhammad Mansab, Syed Ariyan, Ziaullah
Southern Punjab Whites U19
Ali Haider, Arfat Ahmad Minhas, Aun Shehzad, Faisal Akram, Harib Moeen, Hasnain Majid, M Ammar, M Aqib Asghar, M Awais Abbas, M Ismail, M Shehzad, M Uzair Mumtaz, Meesam Raza, Nauman Abbas, Usama Aqeel, Zain Islam
Reserve Players: Ali Arshad, Haider Baloch, M Nabeel Arshad, Syed Labaik Mehdi
Southern Punjab Blues U19
Alam Zaib, Ali Afzal, Hamza Nawaz, Haseeb Gul, Huzaifa Shafiq, Kashif Fareed, Khoubaib Ahmad, M Abu Bakar, M Ahmad, M Danish, M Zahid, M Zubair, Moheer Saeed, Rehan Ijaz, Sharjeel Ahmad, Zarrar Shakeel
Reserve Players: Abdullah Zain, Adnan Shahid, M Waji, Rahat Ullah.