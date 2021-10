National U19 One-Day Cup 2021: Full schedule & squads

To give all players a good match practice ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with the National U19 One-Day Cup 2021. With more than 100 players taking part in the competition, this initiative will help PCB in identifying new talent.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the tournament from six different associations, namely Southern Punjab, Sindh, Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab and Balochistan.

The tournament will be played in two pools. Pool A matches will be held in Gujranwala, Muridke and Sialkot while Pool B games will be played at Rawalpindi and Islamabad’s Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Academy, National Ground and Shalimar Cricket Ground.

National U19 One-Day Cup 2021: Full schedule

Pool A

14 October

Balochistan Whites vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Central Punjab Whites vs Sindh Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Northern Whites vs Southern Punjab Whites at Country Club, Muridke

21 October

Balochistan Whites vs Northern Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Sindh Whites vs Southern Punjab Whites at Country Club, Muridke

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites vs Central Punjab Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

28 October

Balochistan Whites vs Central Punjab Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Northern Whites vs Sindh Whites at Country Club, Muridke

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites vs Southern Punjab Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

4 November

Balochistan Whites vs Southern Punjab Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites vs Sindh Whites at Country Club, Muridke

Northern Whites vs Central Punjab Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

11 November

Balochistan Whites vs Sindh Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Central Punjab Whites vs Southern Punjab Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Northern Whites vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites at Country Club, Muridke

Pool B

14 October

Balochistan Blues vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab Blues vs Sindh Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Northern Blues vs Southern Punjab Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground; Islamabad

21 October

Balochistan Blues vs Northern Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Sindh Blues vs Southern Punjab Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues vs Central Punjab Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

28 October

Balochistan Blues vs Central Punjab Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Northern Blues vs Sindh Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues vs Southern Punjab Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

4 November

Balochistan Blues vs Southern Punjab Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues vs Sindh Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Northern Blues vs Central Punjab Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

11 November

Balochistan Blues vs Sindh Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Central Punjab Blues vs Southern Punjab Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Northern Blues vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

14 November

National U19 Cup final (Pool A leader v Pool B leader)

National U19 One-Day Cup 2021: Squads

Balochistan Whites U19

Abu Huraira, Aman Khan, Arbaz Khan, Duniya Khan, Haseebulla, Hikmatullah, Jan Muhammad, M Muddasir, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Uzair, Qudrat Ullah, Qurban Ali, Rizwan Ahmed, Waheed ul Rehman, Yahya Khan

Reserve Players: Israrullah, Jahangir Khan, Seeed Ahmed, Siraj Mehboob

Balochistan Blues U19

Abu Bakar, Ali Asghar, Aurangzeb, Basit Ali, Junaid Ahmed, Kabir Raj, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Umar, Obaid Khan, Sajjad Ali, Shahid Khan, Shamraiz Khan, Wajid Ali, Yasir Khan, Zaheer Ahmed, Zulqarnain

Reserve Players: Arshad Ali, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Ismail, Yasir Hussain

Central Punjab Whites U19

Afzal Manzoor, Ahmed Hasan, Ali Razak, Ali Zoraiz Asif, Ameer Hamza, Azan Awais, Hunain Shah, M. Awais, M. Hassan Hameed, M. Ibtisam, Muneeb Wasif, Samama Riaz, Shoaib Zahid, Taha Mehmood, Usman Nadeem, Zeeshan Sikander

Reserve Players: Asad Raza, Daniyal Yousuf, Hasan Ali, Malik Abdul Rafay, Saria Khan

Central Punjab Blues U19

Abrar Afzal, Abu Bakar, Ali Asfand, Ali Hassan, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Hasnat Abbas, Khurram Riaz, M. Ali Hassan, M. Zeeshan, Mohammad Waqas, Saad Waseem, Sameer Saqib, Shahwaiz Irfan, Usama Zahid, Zain Ul Abdin

Reserve Players: Umer Eman, Abdul Rehman, M. Muzamil, S. Hassan Gillani, Saeed Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites U19

Abbas Ali, Abbas Dawar, Abdullah Zareen, Afaq Khan, Ayaz Khan, Daniyal Bhatti, Imad Afzal, Ismail Khan, Khalid Shah, M. Farooq, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Umer, Rahimullah, Sahal Yousaf, Sherdil Khan, Zubair Shinwari

Reserve Players: Afsar Ahmad, Haneef ur Rehman, Muhammad Hasnain, Shoaib Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues U19

Abubakar Khan, Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Shah, Ayub Khan, Ch Shujah, Haseeb Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Zulkifal, Najab Khan, Naqeeb Ullah, Rooh Ullah, Sallahudin, Umair Khan, Zeeshan

Reserve Players: Arafat Khan, Azmatullah, Muhammad Yasin, Shahid Khan

Northern Whites U19

Abdul Basit, Abdul Jabbar Gillani, Ali Hasnain Sabir, Arsalan Sajjad, Faizan Saleem, Jabbir Tayyab Khan, Jahandad Khan, Kamran Riaz, M. Ali Taj, Shan Khan, Sudais Ulfat, Suleman Asif, Syed Ali Zain Rizvi, Syed Hashim Mir Ali, Usman Khan, Waqas Zakir

Reserve Players: Hammadullah, Ibraheem Bhatti, M.Bilal Muqaddar, Muhammad Ismail

Northern Blues U19

Aamir Hussain, Abid Ullah, Affan Ishaq, Aseer Mughal, Fahad Rashid Kiani, Faraz Khan, Hamza Jahangir, Haseeb Imran, Hussain, M. Faizan Ghani, M. Umar Habib, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Awais, Shamyl Hussain, Zain Ali Sajid

Reserve Players: Asad Raza, Hassan Ghalib, M. Sami Mir, Shoukat Khan

Sindh Whites U19

Adeel Meo, Adil Ahmed Khan, Afnan Khan, Ali Shan, Ghazi Ghouri, Habibullah, Kashif Ali, Malik Zain-Ul Abedin, Mansoor Ali Khoso, Muhammad Fahad Amin, Muhammad Sikander, Najaf Ali, Rehman, Saqlain Nawaz, Wahaj Riaz, Zeeshan Qasim

Reserve Players: Abdul Rafay, Ali Shinwari, Syed Haider Ali Bukhari, Syed Muhammad Shahsha

Sindh Blues U19

Abdullah Fazal, Aftab Ibrahim, Ali Ishaq, Aliyan Mehmood, Asif Ali, Huzaifa Munir, Kh. Muhammad Hafeez, Maaz Khurram Amin, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sheryar, Muhammad Umer, Nawaz Shareef Yousufzai, Rizwan Mehmood, Sarfaraz Ali, Taimur Mustafa, Talha Ahsan

Reserve Players: Muhammad Meesam, Muhammad Mansab, Syed Ariyan, Ziaullah

Southern Punjab Whites U19

Ali Haider, Arfat Ahmad Minhas, Aun Shehzad, Faisal Akram, Harib Moeen, Hasnain Majid, M Ammar, M Aqib Asghar, M Awais Abbas, M Ismail, M Shehzad, M Uzair Mumtaz, Meesam Raza, Nauman Abbas, Usama Aqeel, Zain Islam

Reserve Players: Ali Arshad, Haider Baloch, M Nabeel Arshad, Syed Labaik Mehdi

Southern Punjab Blues U19

Alam Zaib, Ali Afzal, Hamza Nawaz, Haseeb Gul, Huzaifa Shafiq, Kashif Fareed, Khoubaib Ahmad, M Abu Bakar, M Ahmad, M Danish, M Zahid, M Zubair, Moheer Saeed, Rehan Ijaz, Sharjeel Ahmad, Zarrar Shakeel

Reserve Players: Abdullah Zain, Adnan Shahid, M Waji, Rahat Ullah.

