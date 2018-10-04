NCL 2018: top 5 performances in the first round

Saif Hasnat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 95 // 04 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tushar Imran becomes first Bangladeshi player to hit centuries in both innings of a first-class match more than once

The new session of Bangladesh domestic cricket has kicked off with the National Cricket League (NCL) 2018-19. The NCL is the premier first-class cricket league of the country. Eight divisional teams participate in this competition and the most experienced and talented cricketers of the country take part in this prestigious league.

The first round of NCL ended with the victories of Dhaka Division and Dhaka Metro over Chittagong Division and Sylhet Division respectively, and with two draws between Barisal Division- Rangpur Division and Khulna Division-Rajshahi Division.

The just-concluded first round of the NCL saw numerous brilliant performances. Some senior guys showed their brillianc and some youngsters performed remarkably as well. We have sorted out 5 top performances in the first round of NCL 2018.

#5 Afif Hossain (7 wickets for 66 in a single innings)

Afif Hossain takes seven scalps in the NCL opener

Afif Hossain, a 19-year-old lad of Khulna Division, took as many as seven scalps against Rajshahi Division. The left-handed all-rounder widely considered as one of the best young cricketers in Bangladesh, proved his merit on many occasions during his days in age-level cricket.

Afif came into the limelight for the first time back in 2015 when he registered a fifer in his T20 debut for Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League. Chirs Gayle, the West Indian monster, was among of Afif's victims. The southpaw already played for the Bangladesh senior side in a T20 during the series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Afif's seven-wicket haul helped Khulna to draw the match against Rajshahi in the first round of NCL 2018. Despite being of a hard-hitter top-order batsman, Afif is capable of the damaging opponent by his left-arm slow bowling. He established it once again in the NCL opener.

1 / 5 NEXT