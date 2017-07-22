Net bowler Arjun Tendulkar bowls to the Indian Women's team at Lord's

The Indian Women's team is gearing up for the final match of the ICC Women's Cup 2017.

Arjun Tendulkar

What's the story?

Ahead of India's final against England at Lord's, the Indian women's were sweating it out at the nets at the historic venue. Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, was spotted in the nets bowling to the Indian batters during the team practice.

Earlier today, Melinda Farrell - presenter for ESPN Cricinfo - tweeted a video in which Arjun was bowling to Veda Krishnamurthy.

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is one of the net bowlers for India women today. Bowling t Veda here. #WWC17 @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/M37es7GINf — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Arjun Tendulkar is a left arm pace bowler. While playing for Dhirubhai International Public School, he took eight wickets for 22 runs bowling against Jamnabai Nursing School. He is also a left-hand batsman and scored his maiden century while playing for Khar Gymkhana at Under-14 level. He represented Mumbai at U-14 and U-16 level.

The details

The Indian Women's team proudly marched towards the final of the ICC Women's World Cup and are all set to face England in the final match of the tournament scheduled to take place tomorrow at Lords'.

Mithali and Co. defeated Australia and knocked out the defending champions. Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeatable 171* proved to be a nightmare for the Australian bowlers in a rain affected semi-final match. It was also the highest score by any Indian cricketer in a World Cup knockout match.

The Indian team will now look forward to defeating England in their own backyard and lift the World Cup for the first time.

Parallels from history

Earlier this month, Arjun Tendulkar was in the news when his delivery injured England batsman, Jonny Bairstow. Arjun's first delivery - a yorker - against Bairstow in the net practice caused the latter to limp on his way out.

Arjun was practising with the English team ahead of their first Test against South Africa. His yorker hit Bairstow on his left foot. He had to receive immediate medical attention after that.

Author's take

Over the years, Arjun Tendulkar has earned a lot of credit for his bowling. Facing him will only aid the practice sessions of the Indian women's team. It will also help Arjun work on his technique when he plays with the senior players from the Women's team.

However, it is essential that the Bairstow episode is not repeated in team India's practice session. They cannot afford any of the players getting injured one day before the final. Having said that, one can still argue that a mixed practice session like this will expose Mithali's squad to the other possible deliveries right before the big match.