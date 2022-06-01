Netherlands vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details  

The Netherlands and the West Indies will square off in the second ODI of a three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Thursday.

Netherlands lost the first game by seven wickets. In a rain-affected contest, they got to 240/7. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 58, while Vikramjit Singh (47) and Max O’Dowd (39) made some important contributions.

However, the West Indies got to the total with comfort, wrapping up the game in 43.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Shai Hope scored a magnificent unbeaten century (119*). Shamarh Brooks (60) and Brandon King (58*) also scored fifties in what was an all-round batting effort. Earlier, Kyle Mayers and Akeal Hosein picked up a couple of wickets.

Having taken the lead in the series, West Indies will now look to seal the deal with another win. For the Netherlands, this is now a must-win game to keep the series alive.

Netherlands vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, West Indies Tour of Netherlands 2022.

Date and Time: June 02, 2022, Thursday; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Netherlands vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the VRA Cricket Ground is a balanced one, assisting both batters and bowlers. The average first-innings total on this wicket is 216. Winning the toss and bowling first is an ideal choice.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear. There is no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover between 8 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Pieter Seelar (c), Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryann Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

West Indies

Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Match Prediction

Netherlands' batters did a decent job. However, their bowling will have to step up in this game. West Indies, meanwhile, had a good game and come into this contest with confidence. Their batters put up a solid display and will look to repeat the same. Expect the West Indies to win this game to seal the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

