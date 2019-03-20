×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New European cricket league’s name unveiled as: ‘Euro T20 Slam’

Press Release
NEWS
News
48   //    20 Mar 2019, 17:53 IST

Enter caption

Mumbai,  20th March – The official name of the recently-announced European T20 competition - that will be played across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands starting August 2019 – will be known as the ‘Euro T20 Slam’.

The competition will take place from 30th August to 22nd September 2019, and similar in style to other well-known T20 leagues around the world, the T20 league will feature city-based franchise teams (six teams, two from each country).

The name was unveiled after an agreement between event managers, Woods Entertainment and GS Holding, and the three participating cricket boards - Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and KNCB.

Mr. Prashant Mishra, Managing Partner, Woods Entertainment, said:

“After consultation with the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands, we came to a general consensus over the name. Since the term league is used all across the world for T20 events, we wanted to add the energy factor to our tournament, hence we have decided to name it Euro T20 Slam.”

Mr. Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said:

“The process wasn’t just about establishing a mere name, but rather giving the tournament an identity which both aligned it with other global domestic leagues, yet made it a distinctive and a vibrant brand.”

“It was important to us to convey our points of difference that would resonate in local markets – in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands – where cricket is not the dominant sport in town. The touch points of geography, cricket and excitement was our goal, and we hope it will gain the necessary traction with fans.”

The tournament will involve 33 matches across all three countries, featuring a Group Stage followed by semi-finals and a final. Tournament rules will ensure that each franchise must have a minimum of nine domestic players, and up to a maximum of seven overseas players within their squads. Furthermore, the rules mandate that of the 11 players taking the field in each match, six players must be domestic players.

Further details about the Euro T20 Slam will be released in coming weeks, with an official launch in April 2019.

Press Release
NEWS
PSL 2019: The T20 league ushering in a prime time for Pakistan Cricket 
RELATED STORY
Top 6 T20 Leagues you should be watching outside the IPL
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards: T20 XI of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Players who made it to their National squad from T20 leagues
RELATED STORY
IPL or BBL? Which is the best T20 league in the world?
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Most Valuable Players of all the seasons
RELATED STORY
Universe T20 Boss Chris Gayle cements his place as Windies' ODI batting great
RELATED STORY
Top 5 best openers in the history of T20 cricket
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the growing popularity of T20 leagues around the globe
RELATED STORY
Stats: Kieron Pollard becomes the 3rd batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us