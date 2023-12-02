165 cricketers to go under hammer in WPL 2024 auction

165 cricketers will go under the hammer in the upcoming Women’s Premier League auction (WPL 2024) in Mumbai on December 9. The list comprises 104 Indians, 61 overseas, and 15 players from associate nations. There are 56 capped and 109 uncapped players.

A maximum of 30 slots are available for each of the five teams, including nine spots for foreign players.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin and Australia’s Kim Garth are in the top bracket, with a base price of INR 50 lakh. Meanwhile, four players are in the INR 40 lakh category, namely Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Amy Jones (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) and Georgia Wareham (Australia). Meanwhile, 30 players are included in the INR 30 lakh category.

The list of capped Indian players are Fulmali Bharti, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, S Meghana, Meghana Singh, Devika Vaidya, Nuzhat Parweeb, Sushma Verma, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Preeti Bose, Gouher Sultana, Prathyusha Challuru, Monica Patel, Manis Joshi, Anuja Patil, Swagatika Rath, Soni Yadav and Pranavi Chandra.

Gujarat Giants will enter the WPL 2024 auction with the highest purse (INR 5.95 crore), while Mumbai Indians have the lowest sum (INR 2.1 crore)

Salary purse available (in INR):

DC – 2.25 crore

GG – 5.95 crore

MI – 2.1 crore

RCB – 3.35 crore

UP – 4 crore

WPL 2024 Released player's base price:

Aparna Mondal (INR 10 lakh), Jasia Akhter (INR 10 lakh), Tara Norris (INR 10 lakh), Annabel Sutherland* (INR 40 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (INR 10 lakh), Georgia Wareham* (INR 40 lakh), Hurley Gala (INR 10 lakh), Kim Garth* (INR 50 lakh), Mansi Joshi (INR 30 lakh), Monica Patel (INR 30 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (INR 10 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (INR 30 lakh), Sushma Verma (INR 30 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (INR 10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (INR 10 lakh), Sonam Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Erin Burns* (INR 30 lakh), Komal Zanzad (INR 10 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR 10 lakh), Preeti Bose (INR 30 lakh), Sahana Pawar (INR 10 lakh), Devika Vaidya (INR 30 lakh), Shabnim Ismail* (INR 40 lakh), Shivali Shinde (INR 20 lakh), Simran Shaikh (INR 10 lakh).

WPL 2024 retention list

A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises for WPL 2024. 29 players were released from their franchises.

WPL 2024 retentions

Delhi Capitals (DC): Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Gujarat Giants (GG): Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*.

UP Warriorz (UPW): Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*.