2 Indians win ICC Player of the Month for September 2025

Two of India's most exciting openers, Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana, dominated the month of September, resulting in them winning the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards. The former dominated the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, providing India with blistering starts in the powerplay.
Abhishek scored 314 runs in seven matches, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer to help India lift the trophy. The southpaw smashed three half-centuries and averaged an exceptional 44.85 with a strike rate of over 200.
Abhishek overcame stiff competition from teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup, and Zimbabwean all-rounder Brian Bennett.
Meanwhile, Mandana tormented the Australian bowling in the three-match ODI series at home in September. The elegant left-hander scored back-to-back centuries in the second and third ODI, following a half-century in the series opener.
Despite scoring only eight in her final game of the month against Sri Lanka in India's 2025 ODI World Cup opener, Mandhana finished with 308 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of over 135 in four matches.
"Proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations" - Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma expressed delight at his performances and being part of a dominant Indian T20I setup. The youngster debuted in T20Is after the side triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The Men in Blue have won an extraordinary 21 out of the 24 T20Is Abhishek has played in.
"It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset. I thank the team management for their guidance and to all my teammates for their support. I am also thankful to the panel that selected me for this award," said Abhishek to the ICC.
Abhishek is currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, boasting excellent numbers with an average of almost 37 and a strike rate of 196.07 in 24 outings..
