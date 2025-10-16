2 Indians win ICC Player of the Month for September 2025

Two of India's most exciting openers, Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana, dominated the month of September, resulting in them winning the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards. The former dominated the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, providing India with blistering starts in the powerplay.

Ad

Abhishek scored 314 runs in seven matches, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer to help India lift the trophy. The southpaw smashed three half-centuries and averaged an exceptional 44.85 with a strike rate of over 200.

Abhishek overcame stiff competition from teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup, and Zimbabwean all-rounder Brian Bennett.

Meanwhile, Mandana tormented the Australian bowling in the three-match ODI series at home in September. The elegant left-hander scored back-to-back centuries in the second and third ODI, following a half-century in the series opener.

Ad

Trending

Despite scoring only eight in her final game of the month against Sri Lanka in India's 2025 ODI World Cup opener, Mandhana finished with 308 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of over 135 in four matches.

"Proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations" - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma expressed delight at his performances and being part of a dominant Indian T20I setup. The youngster debuted in T20Is after the side triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad

The Men in Blue have won an extraordinary 21 out of the 24 T20Is Abhishek has played in.

"It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset. I thank the team management for their guidance and to all my teammates for their support. I am also thankful to the panel that selected me for this award," said Abhishek to the ICC.

Abhishek is currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, boasting excellent numbers with an average of almost 37 and a strike rate of 196.07 in 24 outings..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news