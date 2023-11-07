2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Afghanistan match

Australia have cemented their place in the top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points table with an incredible win against Afghanistan today (November 7). Glenn Maxwell smacked a superb double hundred to help the Aussies make a historic comeback and defeat their opponents by three wickets.

Chasing 292 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, Australia were down to 91/7. Glenn Maxwell then stitched up a match-winning 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins to help Australia reach 293/7 in 46.5 overs.

Courtesy of this win, Australia have become the third team to officially qualify for the 2023 World Cup semifinals. The Aussies now have 12 points to their name after eight matches. They still have one match left, but they are confirmed to finish either second or third in the final standings.

South Africa are confirmed to finish second or third as well. Hence, the second semifinal of the 2023 World Cup will be between Australia and South Africa. India are confirmed to finish first, but the fourth-placed team is yet to be decided. Pakistan, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Afghanistan are in contention for the fourth place.

Afghanistan continue to be sixth in the points table despite the loss against Australia. They have eight points in their account after seven matches.

Netherlands can attain the seventh position in 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Netherlands will lock horns with defending champions England tomorrow (November 8) in Pune. The Dutch team still has an outside chance of finishing in the top 4. They will aim to record a big win over the 10th-placed England, who have already been knocked out of the tournament.

A win can take the Netherlands to the seventh spot above Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the standings. The match will start at 2 pm IST. It will be interesting to see if the Dutch team can record its third win of the mega event.