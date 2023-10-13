2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs South Africa match

South Africa bulldozed Australia by 134 runs to climb to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table. The Proteas now have two wins from two matches. Their net run rate is +2.360, which is the best among all 10 teams participating in the competition.

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium played host to the battle between South Africa and Australia on Thursday (October 12). The Proteas scored 311/7 in 50 overs, riding on a ton from Quinton de Kock and a half-century from Aiden Markram.

Chasing 312 for a win, Australia lost all their wickets for just 177 runs. None of the Aussie batters could touch the 50-run mark. Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets for the South African side.

South Africa have moved up from fourth to first position in the 2023 World Cup points table after the win against Australia. They have four points from two matches. New Zealand, India and Pakistan have dropped by one position each because of South Africa's rise.

Australia have dropped to ninth position from seventh after the 134-run loss against South Africa. The Australian team's net run rate has come down from -0.883 to -1.846 because of the big defeat in Lucknow. They are among the four teams with zero points in the 2023 World Cup table.

New Zealand can regain the top spot in 2023 World Cup points table on Friday

Although South Africa have overtaken New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup points table, the Blackcaps can regain the top spot on Friday (October 13). Kane Williamson will make his return to the New Zealand side and lead them in a league-stage match against Bangladesh.

If New Zealand win the game, they will replace South Africa at the helm of the standings with six points. In case Bangladesh pull off an upset, even they can become the number one team.