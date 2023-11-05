2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs South Africa match

India cemented the top spot in the 2023 World Cup points table with a comprehensive win against South Africa at the Eden Gardens today (November 5). The Men in Blue crushed the Proteas by 243 runs to maintain their 100% winning record in the competition.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were the architects of India's win at the Eden Gardens. Kohli smashed a magnificent century in the first innings to help India score 326/5 in 50 overs.

Chasing 327 for a win, South Africa were skittled out for just 83 runs in 27.1 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja bagged a five-wicket haul to help India earn two more points in the 2023 World Cup points table.

Here are the updated standings:

South Africa suffered their second defeat in the league round of the tournament. The Proteas have 12 points in their account and hold the second position in the standings. Their net run rate has come down to +1.376 from +2.290 after the loss in Kolkata. Meanwhile, India's net run rate has improved from +2.102 to +2.456.

Bangladesh can jump to the 7th position in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Bangladesh will play their eighth match of the 2023 World Cup league round against Sri Lanka tomorrow (November 6) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. If Bangladesh win the match by a big margin, they can move up to seventh position from ninth in the standings.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka can strengthen their grip over the seventh spot if they defeat Bangladesh tomorrow. Sri Lanka still have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals, but they will have to first register two big wins in their remaining two matches and then hope a lot of results go their way.

It will be interesting to see which team improves its position in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow. The match will start at 2 pm IST.