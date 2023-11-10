2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Afghanistan match

South Africa tightened their grip over the second position in the 2023 World Cup points table with a win against Afghanistan. The Proteas cruised to a five-wicket win in Ahmedabad earlier today (10 November), riding on a half-century from Rassie van der Dussen.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 97-run knock helped Afghanistan reach 244 runs in 50 overs. Chasing 245 for a win, South Africa lost five wickets, but Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 65-run sixth-wicket stand guided them home.

With this win, South Africa have almost confirmed a second-place finish in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have 14 points in their account after nine matches, with their net run rate being +1.261. Here are the updated standings:

Afghanistan suffered their fifth defeat in the league round of the 2023 World Cup. With this loss, Afghanistan have been officially eliminated from the tournament. They finished with eight points and a net run rate of -0.336.

Australia can rise to the 2nd position in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

It is the final double-header of the 2023 World Cup tomorrow in Pune and Kolkata. Pune's MCA Stadium will play host to a match between Australia and Bangladesh in the day, followed by a day/night encounter between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens.

Australia, Bangladesh, and England already know their fates. The Aussies have qualified for the next round, while Bangladesh and England have been eliminated. Pakistan need to beat England by more than 274 runs to make it to the next round.

If Australia win by a big margin against Bangladesh, they can replace South Africa in the second position. The match between Australia and Bangladesh will start at 10:30 AM IST in Pune.