2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai

The Netherlands faced Afghanistan in the 34th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday, November 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Netherlands decided to bat after winning the toss. They faced an early setback, losing the first wicket in the opening over. Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann then built a solid partnership of 70 runs for the second wicket, offering some stability.

However, the Netherlands lost the next three wickets for just 24 runs, which again pushed them onto the back foot. Sybrand Engelbrecht played a fine knock of 58 runs off 86 deliveries and helped the team go past the 150-run mark. Still, the Netherlands were bundled out for just 179 runs in 46.3 overs.

Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, with three wickets for 28 runs in 9.3 overs. Noor Ahmad picked two wickets, while Mujeeb ur Rahman took one wicket.

During the powerplay, Afghanistan scored 55 runs but suffered the loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's wicket. The second wicket fell on the very first delivery of the 11th over. Then, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi joined hands and added 74 runs for the third wicket.

Rahmat departed after scoring 52 runs off 54 deliveries and took the team to a healthy total of 129 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai remained in the middle till the end and took the team over the line.

Shahidi finished with 56 (64), and Omarzai made 31 runs off 28 deliveries, guiding Afghanistan to a seven-wicket victory in 31.3 overs.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock stands as the only batter to surpass the 500-run mark in the tournament. He has amassed 545 runs in seven matches, boasting an outstanding average of 77.85 and a strike rate exceeding 110. Notably, he has notched up four centuries, further solidifying his remarkable records in this competition.

Virat Kohli smashed his fourth half-century of this tournament in the last game. He has scored 442 runs in seven innings at an average of 88.40 and a strike rate of 89.47.

Rachin Ravindra has scored 415 runs in seven games at an average of 69.16 and a strike rate of 105.59. His stats also include two centuries and as many half-centuries in the tournament.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Dilshan Madushanka leads the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with an impressive tally of 18 wickets in seven matches. He has maintained an average of 22.11, an economy rate of 6.41, and a strike rate of 20.66.

Following closely, Adam Zampa has secured 16 wickets in six games, boasting an average of 19.06, a strike rate of 18.37, and an economy of 6.22.

Similarly, both Shaheen Afridi and Marco Jansen have claimed 16 wickets each in seven matches, showcasing their effectiveness with an economy rate below six.