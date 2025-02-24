2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs New Zealand match

New Zealand have returned to the top of the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A after a fantastic win against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday. With this victory, the Blackcaps have confirmed a Top 2 finish in the standings.

Bangladesh were in a do-or-die situation against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Tigers tried their best but ended up losing by five wickets. Despite the defeat against the Kiwis, the Bangladeshi team remain third in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A.

All four teams in Group A have played two matches each. While all teams have to play one more match, the semifinalists have been officially decided. New Zealand and India will finish in the Top 2 no matter what happens next in Group A. Both teams have four points each.

On the other side, Pakistan and Bangladesh will finish in the Bottom 2 of the standings. The two teams will play their respective final group stage match against each other on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

Can Australia attain the 1st position in 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B?

The Group B teams will be in action on February 25. Former champions Australia will play their second match of the mega event against the in-form South African outfit. Both teams started their respective campaigns with a win. While Australia pulled off a historic run-chase against England, South Africa crushed debutants Afghanistan.

The battle between South Africa and Australia will happen at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. If Australia win the game, they will overtake the Proteas and attain the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B. Meanwhile, the Proteas can inch a step closer to the semifinal round if they defeat the Aussies in Rawalpindi on February 25.

