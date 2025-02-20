2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Bangladesh match

India have attained the second position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A after a comfortable win over Bangladesh on Thursday. Shubman Gill's century and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul powered the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Thanks to this win, India have two points from one match in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A. Their net run rate stands at +0.488 as they chased down the 229-run target set by Bangladesh in 46.3 overs.

Bangladesh hold the third position in the Group A standings after the defeat against India. The Tigers have zero points to their name after the first match. However, their net run rate of -0.488 is superior to fourth-placed Pakistan with zero points and a net run rate of -1.200.

New Zealand continue to be the number one team in the Group A points table. The Blackcaps have two points and a positive net run rate of +1.200 after the 60-run win over Pakistan in the opening game.

Can South Africa attain the pole position in 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B?

The Champions Trophy action will return from Dubai to Karachi on February 21 for a clash between Afghanistan and South Africa. It is the first match of Group B in the mega event, and both teams will be keen to kick off their respective campaigns with a victory.

South Africa and Afghanistan played in a group-stage match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the Proteas recorded a comfortable victory. After that, South Africa crushed Afghanistan in the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Afghanistan team will be keen to avenge those defeats when they lock horns with Temba Bavuma and co.

