Roelof van der Merwe has no retirement plans: “I am still enjoying it, so I will keep pushing”

Dutch left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe,38, who is currently representing Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural SA20, has asserted that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Van der Merwe, who made his T20 debut back in 2008, is still going strong. He has played 292 matches in the format, claiming 268 wickets at an average of 24.69 and an economy rate of 7.18. His best of 6/20 came in the ongoing SA20 against Durban's Super Giants.

Despite having been around for so long, the hungry Van der Merwe is not quite ready to hang up his boots just as yet. In a select media interaction, he shared his thoughts on his future plans.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query on how long he plans to continue playing, the veteran cricketer said:

“I have asked myself that question a few times. I don’t know. As long as I am enjoying it, I’ll keep playing. As soon as I get too slow for the game. I’ll hang up the boots. At the moment, I am still enjoying it, so I will keep pushing.”

Apart from claiming close to 270 wickets, Van der Merwe has also scored 2861 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 132.33, with 10 half-centuries. He has registered a highest score of 89*.

“I am just lucky to be still around” - Roelof van der Merwe

According to some experts, thanks to the influx of T20 leagues, cricketers can be seen taking an active part in the game even after crossing 40. South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir (43) is a prime example. However, van der Merwe doesn’t see it becoming a trend. He explained:

“Brad Hogg played in the IPL until he was 42-43. But with the current schedule and what it looks in the future, it would be very tough for an old timer to keep up with the pace of the game. It will get younger and younger (retirement age). I am just lucky to be still around. I think it will be challenging for older players to play.”

Van der Merwe is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing SA20. In six matches for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, he has claimed 14 scalps at an average of 7.78 and an economy rate of 4.73.

